Rise Against Announce New Album With 'I Want It All'

(PPR) Rise Against return with news of their most resounding and reinvigorating music to date. Out August 15th on Loma Vista Recordings, Ricochet marks the rock band's first album in four years, arriving in a world of constant stimuli, where the algorithm wants us all to be angry: like a pile of marbles hit hard and bouncing uncontrollably, continuing to spread further and further.

But across these twelve songs, produced by GRAMMY-winner Catherine Marks (Boygenius, Foals, Manchester Orchestra, St. Vincent) and mixed by Alan Moulder (Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers), Rise Against ask listeners to consider who ultimately benefits from this collective division and displeasure - to look before we leap, to think about the consequences our actions have on each other, as the power structures that prod us remain preserved and protected.

Rooted in unification, Ricochet is a record massive in sound, but centred around the small parts of the psyche that lead to the biggest positive change. It all starts with oneself, and on the searing lead single, 'I Want It All,' Rise Against rev the engine and jump-start a mission of self-determinism that is ardent, ambitious and unapologetic.

"The algorithm wants our attention so it is designed to make us laugh or cry, but mostly, it wants us to be angry, because that is how it spreads the furthest. Like a pile of marbles, hit hard. Who benefits from our anger? Questions we don't ask, as we fire away." - Tim McIlrath

