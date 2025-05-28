Slaughter to Prevail and BABYMETAL Team Up For 'Song 3'

(BPM) Slaughter to Prevail and BABYMETAL have released a new single, "Song 3". The song will appear on Slaughter to Prevail's upcoming album GRIZZLY as well as BABYMETAL's upcoming album METAL FORTH. It's one of the Japanese metal bands most forceful tracks to date, pairing Slaughter to Prevail's raw, punishing vocals with BABYMETAL's soaring, melodic choruses.

The result is tense and theatrical, but tightly controlled-a balancing act the band has long specialized in. The song was written between the UK and Russia by Slaughter To Prevail's Jack Simmons and Alex Terrible before being sent special delivery across continents for BABYMETAL.

BABYMETAL added their vocals - lyrics, flows, and verses all centered around the concept of "3" - unleashing their signature kawaii chaos. Matt Heafy of Trivium performed the shamisen woven throughout the song, adding another unexpected layer to the madness.

The accompanying music video follows a young version of Slaughter to Prevail's Alex Terrible, bullied and outcast, as he transforms- guided by BABYMETAL themselves-into a force capable of confronting his past. The track follows the release of BABYMETAL's "from me to u" feat. Poppy and Slaughter to Prevail's "Russian Grizzly In America", both of which amassed millions of streams in less than month.

Pre-orders for GRIZZLY, the forthcoming album from Slaughter To Prevail, are available now on CD, cassette, and vinyl, including several exclusive variants: Black + Bone Half/Half w/Splatter (band), Violet + Clear Cloudy w/Splatter (band), Green + Black + Brown w/Splatter (band), Pink + Silver + Purple w/Glitter (band), Red Zoetrope Picture Disc (band), Bone w/Black + Burgandy Splatter (retail), Black Cloudy w/ Yellow Splatter (indie retail), Black + Bone Butterfly w/Splatter (Revolver), Black Ice + Red Triple Button (Sumerian), Picture Disc (Sumerian), Gold + Black Cornetto w/Splatter (AUS), Orange + Black w/White Splatter (Sumerian), and Green + Bone w/Red Splatter (Metal Hammer).

