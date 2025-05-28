The Bacon Brothers Hitting The Road For The Freestanding Tour

(dpm) The Bacon Brothers look forward to taking their show on the road this Summer. The Freestanding Tour commences in Paw Paw, MI on July 16th. The 5-piece outfit is rehearsed and raring to go and looks forward to playing at sold-out houses of enthusiastic fans along the way. Kevin declares, "Connecting with people through music is a joy!"

The Bacon Brothers, featuring Michael & Kevin Bacon, have spent over three decades creating their own mix of folk, rock, soul, and country music. They call that diverse sound "Forosoco," it's taken them worldwide, from headlining gigs in Japan to American performances at iconic venues like Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, and Gruene Hall. They've been featured by the BBC, Associated Press, SiriusXM, Billboard, and Paste Magazine and have appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Carpool Karaoke, just to name a few.

They've released twelve records, the most recent being the 2024 release, Ballad Of The Brothers. It's a record that highlights the similarities between Kevin Bacon (known worldwide as an A-list Hollywood actor) and Michael Bacon (celebrated as an Emmy-winning composer) and the differences, too.

The critics have embraced The Bacon Brothers with The Alternate Root declaring, "Ballad of the Brothers offers the kind of competence and credibility that most bands would be delighted to enjoy. The Bacons are sizzling yet again." Taste of Country stated simply that the pair made "Breezy, anthemic country rock," and Ink 19 effused "The Bacon Brothers have come full circle, creating their own soundtrack that resonates with authenticity and innovation."

In April, Kevin and Jennifer Nettles released an album inspired by the television show The Bondsman, which premiered on Amazon Prime. Several of the songs written and performed by Bacon and Nettles are included in the series, and some of the songs are included in their album, with a video created for "Hell And Back". Rounding out the collection is "Digging", a track co-written with Michael Bacon.

TOUR DATES

7/16 Paw Paw, MI Warner Vinyards

7/17 Cincinnati, OH The Ludlow Garage

7/19 Shelbyville, KY Jeptha Creed Distillery

7/25 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere SOLD OUT

7/26 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

7/27 Hammondsport, NY Point of the Bluff Vineyards

8/1 Dewey Beach, DE Bottle & Cork

8/2 Richmond, VA Tin Pan Richmond

8/3 Cape May, NJ Cape May Convention Hall

8/7 Decatur, IL Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

8/8 Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center

8/9 Nashville, TN The Polka Theatre

8/30 Orkney Springs, VA Shenandoah Music Festival

8/31 Annapolis, MD Maryland Hall

9/4 Erie, PA Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center

9/5 + 9/6 Clayton, NY Clayton Opera House

9/11 Plymouth, NH The Flying Monkey

9/12 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

9/13 Uncasville, CT The Cabaret Theatre

9/14 Huntington, NY The Paramount

10/24 Coppell, TX The Coppell Arts Center

10/25 Salina, KS The Stiefel Theatre

