'The Party Is Over' For Morgan Wade

(fcc) Morgan Wade has announced her new album "The Party is Over (recovered)", arriving August 1st. In celebration of the announcement, the singer has also released the title track off the album titled "The Party Is Over" - lending fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the full-length project later this summer.

With "The Party is Over (recovered)" Wade continues the intense exploration of her psyche's recesses across 11 songs that she wrote solo. As the project's title notes, a handful of the songs date back to before Wade signed her major-label deal and have been "recovered" here with all-new versions. In a time of self-reflection, Wade revisited her earlier writing sessions to revitalize past songs that still spoke to the person she is today. She has also been playing some of her most relatable tracks on the road to sold-out shows across the country. These songs, which so many fans have gravitated to live, will, for the first time ever, be made available. "The Party Is Over (recovered)" connects Wade's past and present and breathes new life into her earlier works.

Wade invites listeners into the world of the forthcoming album with "The Party Is Over," an anthemic, guitar-driven track that explores her lingering feelings in the aftermath of a relationship. "Another year and I can't leave you alone/And why would I want to?" she sings. "When the lights all dim and the party is over/Baby I still want you when I'm sober." With the songwriting prowess and powerful storytelling she is so widely known for, Wade captures the universal experience of holding onto a past love.

Earlier this year, Wade released the first single off the album, titled "East Coast." Originally introduced to fans during her live shows, the single arrived alongside an accompanying music video, aptly filmed on the coastline with powerful imagery.

"The Party Is Over (recovered)" follows Wade's recent album, Obsessed, released late last year. The project arrived as a solo-written opus, which No Depression celebrated, "She's without a doubt one of the finest singers in country and Americana music today, and this album is her best yet." The 14-track LP pared things back to the essence of who she is as a musician, storyteller, and human. Obsessed followed her debut Reckless (which Rolling Stone declared the Best Country Album of the Year upon release) and sophomore effort Psychopath, which was spotlighted by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, People, Tennessean, Variety, and many more.

