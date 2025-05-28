The Ries Brothers Recruit 311's Nick Hexum For New Song 'Golden Sun'

(The Syndicate) The fast-rising Florida-based duo The Ries Brothers are back today with "Golden Sun," a relaxed and sunny, indie-infused beach jam featuring Nick Hexum of 311.

Speaking on the inspiration and origins of the song, the band says "'Golden Sun' gave us an incredible opportunity to work with Nick Hexum on a track, someone who has been inspiring us since our early days of picking up instruments. It was truly an honor, and what we came up with is our favorite track to date, a song that can work on a dance floor or chilling on the couch with a joint, truly music for any occasion."

The band, having recently announced their signing with Hexum's SKP and releasing the new singles "Coming Out Swinging" and "Destination Unknown," are in a renaissance period, flexing their songwriting muscle by genre-blending rolling blues guitar, catchy alternative rock, groove filled jams and more.

For his contribution to "Golden Sun," Hexum says "When the Brothers played me the demo for 'Golden Sun,' I was instantly hooked. The music just conjures the feeling of a laid-back beach vibe with a loved one. The first thing I added was the two bar 'bubble guitar' break right before the chorus, which reminded me of seafoam. Then I quickly wrote my verse about a getaway with a special someone. Really pleased to be working with The Ries Brothers both creatively and on the business side."

