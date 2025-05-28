Walkin' After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline Coming In July

(Kayos) Mercury Studios and TH Entertainment are proud to announce the release of Walkin' After Midnight Live at the Ryman performing the music of Patsy Cline on July 25, 2025. This all-star concert event was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the iconic venue Patsy Cline once called home and is now available in multiple formats including Blu-ray + CD and LP. The LP is pressed on 140-gram Eco-vinyl using recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) as its base material, which can also be made from 100% recycled PET, rather than polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Pressing the discs requires neither natural gas nor steam, and a test operation saw energy savings of up to 85 percent compared to the traditional process.
Honoring the enduring legacy of one of country music's most beloved voices, the evening features unforgettable performances by a lineup of artists spanning all musical genres (country, pop, rock, gospel, and Broadway), including: Wynonna, Ashley McBryde, Grace Potter, Beverly D'Angelo, Crystal Gayle, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mickey Guyton, Kristin Chenoweth, Rita Wilson, Natalie Grant, Kellie Pickler, Pam Tillis, Tigirlily Gold, Reyna Roberts, Tami Neilson, and Mandy Barnett.
In addition to these musical tributes, the film also includes archival interviews and commentary from those who knew Patsy personally offering rare insights into her life and artistry. Contributors include her husband Charlie Dick, and friends and peers such as Loretta Lynn, Dottie West, Carl Perkins, Mel Tillis, Roy Clark, and Owen Bradley.
Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering Patsy Cline for the first time, Walkin' After Midnight is a moving celebration of a true and legendary musical stylist.
Tracklisting
Mickey Guyton - Walkin' After Midnight
Tami Neilson - Three Cigarettes In An Ashtray
Crystal Gayle - Always
Reyna Roberts - I've Loved And Lost Again
Beverly D'Angelo - Too Many Secrets
Grace Potter - Strange
Pam Tillis - So Wrong
Tigirlily Gold - How Can I Face Tomorrow
Wynonna Judd - Sweet Dreams
Ashley McBryde - Leavin' On Your Mind
Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant - I Fall To Pieces
Kellie Pickler - The Woman I Am
Natalie Grant - Just A Closer Walk With Thee
Mandy Barnett - Why Can't He Be You
Rita Wilson - She's Got You
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo - Imagine That
Wynonna Judd - Crazy
