Walkin' After Midnight: A Tribute to Patsy Cline Coming In July

(Kayos) Mercury Studios and TH Entertainment are proud to announce the release of Walkin' After Midnight Live at the Ryman performing the music of Patsy Cline on July 25, 2025. This all-star concert event was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the iconic venue Patsy Cline once called home and is now available in multiple formats including Blu-ray + CD and LP. The LP is pressed on 140-gram Eco-vinyl using recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (PET) as its base material, which can also be made from 100% recycled PET, rather than polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Pressing the discs requires neither natural gas nor steam, and a test operation saw energy savings of up to 85 percent compared to the traditional process.

Honoring the enduring legacy of one of country music's most beloved voices, the evening features unforgettable performances by a lineup of artists spanning all musical genres (country, pop, rock, gospel, and Broadway), including: Wynonna, Ashley McBryde, Grace Potter, Beverly D'Angelo, Crystal Gayle, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Mickey Guyton, Kristin Chenoweth, Rita Wilson, Natalie Grant, Kellie Pickler, Pam Tillis, Tigirlily Gold, Reyna Roberts, Tami Neilson, and Mandy Barnett.

In addition to these musical tributes, the film also includes archival interviews and commentary from those who knew Patsy personally offering rare insights into her life and artistry. Contributors include her husband Charlie Dick, and friends and peers such as Loretta Lynn, Dottie West, Carl Perkins, Mel Tillis, Roy Clark, and Owen Bradley.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering Patsy Cline for the first time, Walkin' After Midnight is a moving celebration of a true and legendary musical stylist.

Tracklisting

Mickey Guyton - Walkin' After Midnight

Tami Neilson - Three Cigarettes In An Ashtray

Crystal Gayle - Always

Reyna Roberts - I've Loved And Lost Again

Beverly D'Angelo - Too Many Secrets

Grace Potter - Strange

Pam Tillis - So Wrong

Tigirlily Gold - How Can I Face Tomorrow

Wynonna Judd - Sweet Dreams

Ashley McBryde - Leavin' On Your Mind

Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant - I Fall To Pieces

Kellie Pickler - The Woman I Am

Natalie Grant - Just A Closer Walk With Thee

Mandy Barnett - Why Can't He Be You

Rita Wilson - She's Got You

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo - Imagine That

Wynonna Judd - Crazy

Related Stories

Karissa Ella Shot New 'Mamas Do' Video At Patsy Cline's Home

Watch Lauren Watkins 'Settling Things' From Patsy Cline's House

Wynonna, Ashley McBryde Lead Walkin' After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline Lineup

Milly Raccoon Evokes Patsy Cline On 'The Fine Art of Takin' It Slow'

News > Patsy Cline