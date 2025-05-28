.

Watch Phil X & The Drills' 'I Love You On Her Lips' Lyric Video

05-28-2025
(Freeman) Phil X & The Drills share a fresh single from their recently released new album 'Pow! Right in the Kisser' which is out now via Frontiers Music Srl. the single is titled "I Love You on Her Lips" and has a lyric video riding alongside.

About the track, PHIL X comments: "Everybody knows a friend in a relationship where the partner says 'I love you,' but it's obvious that the partner doesn't mean it. That's what 'I Love You On Her Lips' is about. Love is on her lips but not in her heart. The track goes back to an old punky Drills vibe with classic rock thrown in there. I wanted to have old David Lee Roth-type screams in there to take it over the top. I love the energy & Gary Novak delivered the perfect drums."

About the new album, he adds:"'POW! Right in the Kisser' was a good ten years in the making. 'Battleship' was tracked in 2014. I just kept writing, and we'd record and then kept the whole 'different drummer on every song' thing going. It became a very special collection of songs & vibes. It's very exciting for me to share something like that with the world."

Watch Phil X & The Drills' 'I Love You On Her Lips' Lyric Video

Phil X

