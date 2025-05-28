Wu-Tang Forever Time Capsule Part Of Farewell Tour

(AEG) Wu-Tang Clan has unveiled the Wu-Tang Forever Time Capsule, a one-of-a-kind vault that will accompany the world's most iconic hip-hop group on their final tour Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber, kicking off in Baltimore, MD on June 6th.

"From the basements of Staten Island, we created something timeless. And now we invite you to be part of that inspiration," Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA said of the Time Capsule. "In every city, we will be putting something new inside this time capsule. Something from your city to connect with all the Wu cities and Wu fans around the world. This Wu-Tang Forever Time Capsule will only be seen in the Shaolin Temple VIP. We invite you to be part of this legacy."

The Wu-Tang Forever Time Capsule will travel the entire tour route with the group, on display exclusively in the Shaolin Temple VIP Experience. The VIP experience includes premium seating and exclusive merchandise, and the opportunity to add a piece of personal history to the Wu-Tang Clan's lasting legacy.

Wu-Tang Clan unveiled the Time Capsule with comedian Dave Chappelle at a surprise show at his YS Firehouse in Yellow Springs, Ohio on Friday. Chappelle, who introduced the group with the original members on stage behind him, added to the vault a special, Wu-signed vinyl album from his personal collection.

In an intimate sneak preview ahead of their upcoming final tour, Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber, the group ripped through a fiery set packed with classics from their extensive, beloved catalogue, treating the roughly 250 fans in attendance for Chappelle's 'Soundcheck Series' to a once-in-a-lifetime show.

Produced by AEG Presents, the 27-date Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour will kick off on June 6th in Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena. With shows in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia already sold out, the tour will hit Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Chicago, and more. The tour will be supported by acclaimed hip-hop duo Run the Jewels. See the full tour routing below, and visit the official tour website for information on tickets and VIP packages.

RZA said of the tour "Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called The Final Chamber. This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we're playing songs we've never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you've ever seen. And to top it off we've got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side."

The Wu Tang Forever: The Final Chamber tour will celebrate the depth and breadth of the iconic group's deep catalogue. On the tour fans can expect to hear songs that have never been performed live, deep cuts, and, of course, major hits from their debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" as well as the group's Grammy-nominated and highest selling second album "Wu-Tang Forever", which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified 4x platinum. To date, the group has released a total of seven gold and platinum studio albums with worldwide sales exceeding a staggering 40 million albums.

Having just completed the first ever hip-hop residency in Las Vegas last year, Wu-Tang Clan is gearing up to begin this final tour with electric performances and a dedication to give fans one more chance to be a part of the group's lasting legacy.

WU-TANG FOREVER: THE FINAL CHAMBER TOUR DATES:

06/06 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

06/07 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

06/10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

06/11 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

06/13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

06/14 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

06/15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

06/16 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

06/18 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

06/20 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

06/21 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

06/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

06/24 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

06/26 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

06/28 - Seattle, CA - Climate Pledge Arena

06/30 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

07/01 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

07/04 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

07/07 - Chicago, IL - United Center

07/08 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

07/09 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

07/11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

07/13 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

07/14 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

07/16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

07/17 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

07/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Related Stories

Lettuce Announce 4th of July Show ft. GZA Of Wu-Tang Clan

Lettuce and GZA (of Wu-Tang Clan) Announce Co-Headlining Tour

News > Wu-Tang Clan