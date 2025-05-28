Yellowcard Announce Travis Barker Produced Album 'Better Days'

(SRO) Alt rock favorites Yellowcard are celebrating the announcement of their new album Better Days by releasing the lead single and title track "Better Days" along with album track "honestly i." Better Days is the band's first full feature length album in almost a decade and will be available on October 10th. This highly anticipated album is produced as well as executive produced by Travis Barker. Barker also plays drums on every song.

The single "Better Days" is an unflinching reflection on gratitude, forgiveness, perspective, and purpose. Once ubiquitous on MTV and the Billboard Hot 100, the Vans Warped Tour veterans, whose first two albums produced double-platinum and gold title tracks, sound fully recharged and revitalized in 2025. William Ryan Key, Sean Mackin, Ryan Mendez, and Josh Portman have never sounded stronger. The song "Better Days" is also accompanied by a music video that has the guys depicting iconic 80's movie characters performing in a vintage video shop.

Directed by Jordan Phoenix, the video is a refection of how much fun the guys are having this time around as a band and with their music. Ryan Key says, "We are focused on this chapter of our career being about happiness. This is the most fun we've had making a video in 20 years and we hope everyone has a smile on their face when they watch it."

The band agreed that making a new album was pointless unless it was the best of their career. They refused to rush the process and for the first time gave themselves permission to ask for help. Ryan Mendez invited his long time friend Nick Long into the writing sessions and it was through Long that Barker became part of the project, coming on board to play drums and produce the whole album.

"I started the record as one version of myself and came out the other side changed," says front man Ryan Key who credits Barker with a significant impact on his personal and creative studio breakthroughs. "I went in knowing I needed help. I came out of it writing songs like I was 19 again."

Formed in Jacksonville FL in 1997, Yellowcard became one of the most influential bands in the 2000's alternative rock scene. Known for blending high energy pop punk with a signature violin twist, their 2003 breakthrough Ocean Avenue is certified Platinum with the title track now certified 2 times platinum. With over 4 million albums sold worldwide and over 1 billion streams, the band is poised for continued success on this new endeavor. After disbanding in 2017, Yellowcard reunited in 2022 entering into a new creative era and a year packed with a global tour to support it.

BETTER DAYS TRACK LIST

1. Better Days

2. Take What You Want

3. Love Letters Lost (feat. Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio)

4. honestly i

5. You Broke Me Too (feat. Avril Lavigne)

6. City of Angels

7. Bedroom Posters

8. Skin Scraped

9. Barely Alive

10. Big Blue Eyes

