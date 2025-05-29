Alejandro Sanz And Shakira Reunite For 'Besame' Video

(align) Alejandro Sanz and Shakira have just released the official video for their latest collaboration "Besame," an intimate piece filmed during rehearsals for the opening night of Shakira's U.S. tour on May 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina. With "Besame," Sanz and Shakira pick up right where they left off, delivering a heartfelt performance that highlights the magic they create together, honest and timeless.
Directed by longtime creative partner Jaume de Laiguana - who's worked closely with both artists for over two decades - the video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the powerful chemistry between two of Latin music's most iconic voices. What started as a rehearsal turned into a spontaneous and emotional moment that set the tone for the night, with Sanz joining Shakira as a surprise guest onstage to perform "La Tortura."
The track is featured on Y ahora que (And Now What), Sanz's latest project, a six-song release that marks the beginning of a bold new era in his career with features like Manuel Turizo and Grupo Frontera. Released on May 23, the EP is the first chapter of a larger creative journey that will continue to unfold this year. With ¿Y ahora que?, Sanz asks a question that feels more relevant than ever - a simple phrase loaded with meaning. It's a moment of reflection, a call to evolve, and above all, an invitation to feel. In 2025, this is his answer: music.
