Carlos Santana And Grupo Frontera Team Up With 'Me Retiro'

(Jensen) Carlos Santana surprises fans with an unparalleled collaboration alongside musics mexicana group Grupo Frontera on "Me Retiro." The single is available today across all digital platforms.

"Me Retiro" blends Santana's iconic and rebellious guitar-the only Mexican artist in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-with Grupo Frontera's nostalgic norte-o rhythms. This combination serves as the perfect thread for a heartbreak story, promising that this new single will become the ultimate multigenerational anthem of despair.

This iconic fusion of norte-o and rock shines through the heartfelt performance of Grupo Frontera, who conveys the emotional tension and somber feelings behind a final goodbye. Santana provides the luminous element through his incandescent guitar that fills the emotional void of loss.

"When I hear the music and lyrics of this song, it's about healing people, sharing light, love, and joy with them. To me, this music is meant to uplift our spirits and align our motives, purpose and intentions toward the highest good of life, people and the planet." Santana said about "Me Retiro."

26-time Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY winner Edgar Barrera, who wrote and produced the track, was the mastermind behind this collaboration. Barrera, known in the industry as an architect of collaborations, connected both artists during this special year when Santana celebrates a decade of his annual Las Vegas residency.

"It's always a surreal moment when you get to collaborate with people you've looked up to your whole life. Edgar Barrera told us that Santana wanted to make a song together and we were shocked. Being in the same room as him, watching him work, we were speechless. We learned a lot from the experience," said Grupo Frontera.

Santana admired the authenticity behind Grupo Frontera's approach, while the group fulfilled a dream by collaborating with one of rock's global legends.

"It feels beautiful to share with them; this is just the beginning because we're going to do more things in the future. We're achieving something multidimensional-we want a South American tour, a Latino Woodstock," Santana added.

"What we always learn from these iconic artists we've worked with is that no matter how many years you've been in your career, professionalism and work ethic remain the same. He arrived, greeted us, and got straight to work. He jumped right into working, and that's something we need to learn from," added Grupo Frontera.

"Me Retiro" had its live world debut on May 22nd at the House of Blues stage in Las Vegas, the venue that has been home to the iconic Mexican guitarist's residency in Sin City for the past eleven years.

