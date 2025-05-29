Dean Lewis Delivers 'Truth' With New Song

(ICLG) Global superstar Dean Lewis has today shared his fan track "Truth". This new track comes from the upcoming deluxe edition of his third studio album, The Epilogue, due for release on Friday July 11, 2025. The Epilogue (Deluxe) will be available on DSPs and as a limited edition 2LP vinyl.

Serving as a sequel to Dean's smash hit "Waves," "Truth" is a soul-baring ballad that dives deep into the emotional wreckage of heartbreak, exploring the raw aftermath of betrayal and unspoken truths. With hauntingly intimate vocals and rousing production, the track captures the ache of unanswered questions and the lingering hope for closure. This is heartbreak laid bare - honest, aching, and unforgettable. The accompanying visual picks up where "Waves" left off, continuing the story with powerful visual callbacks and emotional depth. While "Waves" charted the rise and fall of a relationship in real time, "Truth" is the quiet storm that follows - a raw reflection on love lost, where time has passed but the pain still lingers. This seamless follow-up delivers a hit of emotion and closure that longtime fans will feel instantly.

Originally released in October, The Epilogue delivered standout singles including "Trust Me Mate," "Memories," "All I Ever Wanted," and "Empire." To date, tracks from The Epilogue have accumulated over 500 million global streams and have been supported extensively across DSPs worldwide, including features on the covers of Apple Music's Global NMD, Spotify's NMF ANZ, and Amazon's Acoustic Chill, as well as out-of-home (OOH) campaigns on YouTube LA and New York and Spotify Germany. Internationally, The Epilogue made a significant impact, debuting at #10 on the Spotify Global Chart, #17 in the Netherlands, and #18 in Switzerland.

Dean has released two tracks to date from his forthcoming The Epilogue (Deluxe). His hit, "With You," has had over 95M streams, hit Top 50 Global Shazam + Top 10 AU Shazam, Top 15 AU Radio and spent 16 weeks in Hot Hits Australia. Dean's current single, "I Hate That It's Truth," has also had over 25M streams and currently featured in Spotify's Hot Hits Australia and Belgium.

Next month, Dean heads back over to Europe, to play his own shows as well as festivals including Isle Of Wight (UK), Gallen (Switzerland), Nibe (Denmark) and Werchter (Belgium).

