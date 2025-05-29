John Fogerty Announces Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years Album

(Shore Fire Media) Legendary musician and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty has announced the release of a powerful new album, Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, arriving August 22, 2025 via Concord. The 20-track collection features newly recorded versions of Fogerty's most beloved songs-from "Proud Mary" and "Bad Moon Rising" to "Fortunate Son" and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain"-marking both a celebration of an iconic catalog and a personal reclamation of artistic ownership. Fogerty announced the album from the stage during his sold-out 80th birthday bash last night at NYC's Beacon Theatre (photos here; photo credit: Mike Morgan / Ripe Melon Photography). He returns to the Beacon Theatre stage tonight for another thrilling performance.

For the first time in his career, Fogerty fully owns the rights to his groundbreaking Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog-a milestone decades in the making. With Legacy, he offers fresh takes on the music that continues to define American rock, recorded with renewed energy and a deep sense of purpose as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

"For most of my life I did not own the songs I had written," says Fogerty. "Getting them back changes everything. Legacy is my way of celebrating that-of playing these songs on my terms, with the people I love."

Produced by Fogerty and his son Shane Fogerty, with executive production by his wife Julie Fogerty, Legacy is a family affair through and through. Julie Fogerty says, "I knew first hand how much it meant for John to get his publishing back. It has been so joyful and beautiful since this happened for him. This is a celebration of his life's work. It is the biggest party for the good guy/artist winning."

Both Shane and his brother Tyler Fogerty perform throughout the album, recorded with Matt Chamberlain, Bob Malone, Bob Glaub and Rob Stone. It was mixed by legendary engineer Bob Clearmountain. The result is a vibrant, electrifying collection that captures the raw spirit of Fogerty's original songs while infusing them with vital new life.

Today, new recordings of "Up Around The Bend" "Have You Ever Seen The Rain," and "Porterville" are available to stream on DSPs. Listen here.

The album's release comes during a banner year for Fogerty, who continues to experience a remarkable career resurgence. From a recent induction at the American Music Honors, introduced by Bruce Springsteen, to headlining sets at JazzFest (hailed as a "home run" in a Times Picayune front-page rave review), Glastonbury, The Hollywood Bowl, and more, Fogerty is as fierce and joyful as ever. His recent "Celebration Tour" sold out venues across the country, and his iconic Chronicle anthology has spent over 14 consecutive years on the Billboard 200.

In another major cultural moment, Fogerty has teamed up with Eric Church and NASCAR on Prime to create the league's brand-new anthem-a reimagined version of his classic "Up Around The Bend," available exclusively on Amazon Music.

Still, for Fogerty, the thrill remains rooted in the music itself. As Legacy makes clear, the fire still burns. The album is a testament to an artist who's not only reclaimed his songs, but continues to shape the sound of American rock & roll-even as he turns 80.

