Kenny Chesney Brings Out Megan Moroney At Sphere Las Vegas Show

(EBM) When Kenny Chesney, recently named Billboard's No. 1 Country Artist of the 21st Century, pledged that his first ever residency would have surprises, moments no one saw coming and a whole lotta love, he wasn't kidding. Having kicked off his first set of dates with duet partners and shared award-winners Kelsea Ballerini and Grace Potter, the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar kept the female energy high by welcoming good friend and Sun Goes Down Tour mate Megan Moroney to Sphere Vegas for a high chemistry, big love collaboration.

Beyond debuting Moroney's postcards from No Shoes Nation "You Had To Be There," which captures her journey from cheap seats to stadium opener, Moroney played her Top 5 smash "Am I Okay?," which she performed with Chesney's blazing hot band at Gillette Stadium. The pair reprised their romping "All The Pretty Girls," plus Moroney's return-to-the-set-list fave "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy."

"No one has more fun onstage than Megan Moroney," Chesney enthused after the pair's high velocity duets. "She doesn't just radiate joy up there, she makes everybody want to experience the amount of fun she is clearly having. Even I want to - and don't always - maintain that level of feeling good. She just brings it."

Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and uber-manager Shep Gordon (Alice Cooper, Teddy Pendergrass, Ann Murray) were spotted in a decidedly animated crowd. As Chesney noted after the show, "For a Wednesday night crowd, it sure felt like Saturday night! Maybe it was Megan... Maybe we're really getting the hang of Sphere... Or else it was just meant to be... No matter why, it was an incredible night in No Shoes Nation."

With USA Today headlining their rave review, "Kenny Chesney delivers vibrant, visually arresting feast at Sphere Las Vegas," they deemed the show "a technicolor wonder" and wrote, "It's as much a concert as a sonic and visual roller-coaster ride pairing one of the most acclaimed stars of country with the evolving technological wizardry of the Sphere." With ABC News calling this 15-show residency, "historic" and Parade opining, "Country legend leaves fans speechless during 'absolutely unreal' show," Chesney is creating a show that expands what country music can contain - and delivers on all the songs that contain people's lives.

The only country artist to be in Billboard's Top 10 Touring Acts of the Last 25 Years for the last 15 years, Chesney joins a select group of icons and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees U2, (Grateful) Dead & Company and the Eagles, plus Phish, to play the 17,600-seat spherical venue that deploys next-generation technologies to create an absolutely immersive experience.

"I knew this was going to be incredible when I said, 'Yes,' when they asked me to do this, but I had no idea how awesome the experience could actually be. More than all the visuals, the dialed in sound, though, it's getting to share this stage with a lot of people I love, including everyone in No Shoes Nation, who came to Vegas to be part of this unbelievable moment."

