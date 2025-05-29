Larry Fleet Returns With Bluesy New Song 'Like You Used To'

(EBM) Country hitmaker Larry Fleet is back with a brand-new single and even more chances for fans to catch him live. The blues-tinged "Like You Used To" finds Fleet searching for answers on a fading love that once burned with passion.

Co-written by Fleet with Jamie Moore and Ernest K., the mid-tempo groove leans into warm country soul as Fleet reflects on the little things that once made love feel electric - and how to bring that spark back.

"We've all been in that relationship where the fire cools off a bit, and you start looking back, wondering where the spark went," said Fleet. "That's what 'Like You Used To' is about - but it's got a groove, and I think a lot of folks will connect with this."

"Like You Used To" follows Fleet's "Hard Work & Holy Water" and his recent release "A Lotta Women," a heartfelt tribute to the kind of steady love that holds it all together - both of which showcase the blue-collar ethos and emotional honesty that define his sound.

And fans will have even more chances to hear these tracks live, as Fleet expands his Hard Work & Holy Water Tour with 25 new U.S. dates running through the end of 2025.

Fleet will first take his soulful mix of country, R&B and Southern rock overseas, kicking off the international leg of the tour in Glasgow, Scotland on August 20, followed by shows across the U.K., Belgium and the Netherlands.

Returning stateside, Fleet heads right to the heartland on September 11 in Shipshewana, Indiana, launching a coast-to-coast trek from Georgia to California, with dates extending through December 12 in Las Vegas. On most nights, fans will enjoy a double shot of Fleet - opening with an acoustic set before returning with his full band for the main show. Rising duo The Kruse Brothers will join select West Coast dates.

Fleet's recent run of sold-out shows and expanding global footprint underscores a breakout chapter in the making. As Billboard praises, he's an artist who "delves into blues, rock and retro-country with ease," and with every new release, he proves there's no substitute for the real thing.

