Marillion, Steve Hackett Lead Cruise To The Edge 2026 Lineup

(RAM) The 2026 edition of Cruise To The Edge is setting up to be the best yet, as progressive rock's largest festival at sea is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The event is scheduled for March 4th - 9th, sailing out of Miami, Florida, with stops at Key West and Nassau, Bahamas.

The incredible 10th Anniversary lineup is headlined by Marillion, Steve Hackett, Big Big Train, and Eddie Jobson. As always, there is a brilliant mix of classic and modern prog with some returning names alongside some first timers.

Returning are cruise favorites Symphony X, Adrian Belew, Haken, Lifesigns, The Flower Kings, Protocol, Wishbone Ash, Airbag, Queensryche, Stick Men, District 97, Goblin, Klone, Baraka, and Marbin. Joining the cruise for the first time are Pete Roth Trio feat. Bill Bruford, Crack the Sky, Randy McStine, Crown Lands, Earthside, Rendezvous Point, Alex Henry Foster, and Lari Basilo. The event will be hosted by Jon Kirkman, Roie Avin and Mike Dawson.

Beyond the sun, fun, and exquisite dining, guests can look forward to artist/cruiser Photo Experiences, Q&A sessions, Theme Nights, Dueling Pianos, Late Night Karaoke, Wheel of Prog - Live, and much more-all designed to enhance the artist/fan experience.

In addition, the cruise will once again feature the incomparable CTTE Late Night Live, hosted by Rob Rutz, where fans can sign up to showcase their own musical talents.

Cruise to the Edge is truly the greatest prog-rock show on earth and is a can't-miss event for prog enthusiasts throughout the world.

