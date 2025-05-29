Maygen & The Birdwatcher 'Feel Good' With New Single

(MPG) Minnesota-based group Maygen & The Birdwatcher released their comforting new single "Feel Good" via Yellow House Music Collective/Missing Piece Records. Inflecting their bluegrass + folk roots with a pop sensibility, the track finds lead singer-songwriters Maygen Lacey and Noah Neumann reflecting on the comfort of home and the need to go back to your roots after times of strife and hardship.

The track was featured at Glide Magazine who exclaimed, "the versatile musicians deliver top-notch musicianship that evokes comparisons to the likes of Tedeschi Trucks Band, Lake Street Dive, and Alison Krauss & Union Station. Led by the twangy and soulful vocals of Maygen Lacey, the band will surely be a festival favorite for years to come."

"This song is a heartfelt tribute to the pull of home and the healing power of nostalgia," shares Lacey. "It paints a vivid picture of someone who's been through a tough year, worn down by life's storms, finally returning to the comfort of their roots, or at least dreaming of it. There's a deep emotional resonance in how the past, though it may fade, leaves behind feelings that linger and provide strength. Ultimately, it's not just about going home, or the thought of it - it's about reconnecting with who you are and where you came from, and finding peace in that familiarity."

The new song is the first taste of more new music coming this fall co-produced by John Fields (Brandi Carlile, Soul Asylum, Miley Cyrus). "Feel Good" was one of the first songs that Lacey and Neumann wrote following their 2021 debut Moonshine and their subsequent EPs Bootleggin' At The Flower Shop and Leap Year. And while their writing process usually involves lots of individual time and workshopping, this one was written in one day with the two of them and a guitar in a room together.

Bursting onto the scene with their sparkling bluegrass in 2021, Maygen & The Birdwatcher has a lot to show over the course of just a couple of years. They've shared stages with fellow genre luminaries like Sierra Ferrell, Old Crow Medicine Show and Grace Potter and had songs featured in Spotify's Indie Bluegrass and New Grass playlists, Minnesota Monthly, and 89.3FM The Current. They've also won Album of the Year, Americana Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year from the Midwest Country Music Organization. Now, they're gearing up for a busy year ahead with new music and tour and festival dates.

2025 Tour Dates

May 29 - Cambridge, MN - The Listening Room at Happy Productions

June 7 - Grand Rapids, MN - Festival Rialto 2025

June 18 - Deadwood, SD - Outlaw Square

June 19 - North Mankato, MN - Beer, Brats & Bourbon

June 20 - Wabasha, MN - Meet Me Under the Bridge Summer Series

June 21 - Duluth, MN - The Back Alley

June 24 - Henderson, MN - River Bottom Tavern & Brewhouse

June 27 - Sioux City, IA - Vangarde By The River Summer Series

July 2 - Northfield, MN - Way Park Summer Concert Series

July 10 - Sandwich, IL - Roberts Family Farm

July 11 - La Crosse, WI - Popcorn Tavern

July 13 - Corcoran, MN - Gladiola Fields

July 18 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

July 22 - Bismarck, ND - Laughing Sun Brewing

July 23 - Billings, MT - Craft Local

July 24 - Helena, MT - Lewis and Clark Brewing

July 25 - Bozeman, MT - The Jump

July 26 - Kemmerer, WY - Oyster Ridge Music Festival

July 27 - Spearfish, SD - Spearfish Public House

July 31/August 1 - Appleton, WI - Mile of Music Fest

August 5 - Thief River Falls, MN - Thief River Falls Music in the Park

August 7 - Harris, MN - Common Ground Concerts at North Folk Winery

August 8 - Shell Lake, WI - The Potter's Shed

August 9 - Baraboo, WI - Tumbled Rock Brewing

August 14 - Eagan, MN - Viking Lakes

August 15 - Center City, MN - Nordic Harbor

August 31 - Shakopee, MN - Music on the Porch

September 5 - Saint Cloud, MN - Granite City Folk Society Kickoff Fest

September 6 - Zimmerman, MN - Sandhill Crane Music Festival

September 11 - Hillsboro, WI - BoogieDown at Driftless Music Gardens

September 13 - Minneapolis, MN - 56 Brewing @ Brewgrass Fest

September 19 - Batavia, IL - Sidecar Supper Club

September 20 - Plymouth, IN - Wild Rose Moon

September 25 - Winona, MN - Boats & Bluegrass Fest 2025

October 11 - Durand, WI - Brews on the Chippewa Festival

November 15 - Lanesboro, MN - St Mane Theater

November 22 - Minneapolis, MN - AMERIGRASS @ Hook and Ladder Theater

