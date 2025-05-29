Robert Earl Keen Announces Line Up For Homecoming Weekend

(IVPR) Leave it up to beloved Texas songwriter Robert Earl Keen to ensure that a party never ends. This year, his now-legendary Fan Appreciation Day will roll all the way through Labor Day weekend with three whole nights at Floore's Country Store in Helotes, Texas.

"Fan Appreciation Day is my favorite weekend of the year," says Keen. "Spending three days with my fans at one of my favorite venues is the only way to close out Summer, if you ask me." As it has been for the past four years, the all-day fiesta on Labor Day proper-Monday, September 1st-will be a free event full of yet-to-be-announced guests and a Robert Earl Keen Band performance for those lucky enough to win the ticket lottery.

New additions for this year include a special outdoor ticketed show on Saturday, August 30th, featuring Keen and his band alongside some of his favorite next-generation Americana road dogs, American Aquarium and Silverada (formerly Mike & The Moonpies). On Sunday, August 31st, Keen will bring a crowd into the much more intimate indoor venue at Floore's for an unforgettable guitar pull-or songwriter's round, depending on where you're from-featuring Keen, Lori McKenna, Steve Poltz, and American Aquarium's BJ Barham.

The Fan Appreciation Day ticket lottery for the September 1st show is live now. Enter here. All other tickets, including the aforementioned VIP packages, go on sale this Friday, May 30th, at noon central time.

This Labor Day weekend will conclude quite the summer for the un-retired Keen, including a number of headline dates up and down the Western U.S., as well as supporting Tyler Childers at the Hollywood Bowl and Turnpike Troubadours at Red Rocks.

