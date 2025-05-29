Slightly Stoopid Announces 11th Annual Closer To The Sun Event

(Shore Fire Media) Slightly Stoopid and Cloud 9 Adventures announce details for the 11th edition of Closer to the Sun. Taking place January 10-14, 2026, this one-of-a-kind concert vacation returns to Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, an all-inclusive resort on the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. Known for its vibrant community of fans, artists, and crew, Closer to the Sun has become more than just a music event - it's an annual tradition. With such a dedicated community, it's no surprise that past years have sold out quickly.

The music schedule features three shows by Slightly Stoopid with a stacked lineup of additional performers. Attendees can expect multiple shows by Dirty Heads, Pepper, The Elovaters, The Movement, HIRIE, DENM, Little Stranger, and Z-Trip. Additional concerts from Rebelution, and Rome, plus a special 'Traffic Jam" performance by Damian Jr. Gong & Stephen Marley, and an Old Soul Unplugged set by Stephen Marley to round out the musical vacation.

Closer to the Sun transforms the stunning beachfront resort into the ideal music venue, offering unique performances on 5 stages with top-tier production. The Main Stage in the revered Concert Courtyard delivers exceptional acoustics, complimentary craft cocktails, wait- staff that comes through the crowd so fans don't miss a beat, and chef-curated food stations that rotate each night. Daytime and sunset shows take place on a Beach Stage set right on the Caribbean coastline. Guests finish the night at the intimate Late Night Stage for performances under the stars. Poolside pop-ups round out the day, providing nearly non-stop music from afternoon well into the night.

This trail-blazing event continues to deliver one-of-a-kind vacations with the addition of activities curated to bring artists & fans together - including morning yoga, hands-on workshops, annual basketball invitational, and more. Add in creative theme nights, adventurous excursions, and cultural charity initiatives, and you've got the ultimate concert experience.

Set between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya is the all-inclusive beachfront resort where Closer to the Sun has a full takeover. Concerts, event activities, and late-night hangs are just steps from guest rooms. Returning guests can look forward to the same fan-friendly venue layout with updated resort offerings, including an array of new restaurant concepts as well as guest room amenities, to keep the experience feeling familiar and fresh at the same time.

The 2026 event extends to an exclusive section of rooms at Barcelo Maya Beach and UNICO 20°87°, two all-inclusive resorts just a 10-15 minute ride from Main Stage. The 50 available rooms at UNICO 20°87° provide a high-end, luxury stay while the slightly larger block of rooms at Barcelo offer fans a more economical way to experience Closer to the Sun. Both resorts include access to beaches, pools, restaurants, and complimentary door-to-door shuttle service to Hard Rock for all four nights of event programming.

Closer to the Sun offers a wide scope of room options surrounded by tropical grounds, ocean views, and sparkling pools, including swim-outs and stage front suites. Guests can enjoy unlimited dining at a variety of restaurants, event-curated food stations, and complimentary 24-hour room service all included in their package price. Unlimited drinks are available at coffee shops and multiple bars in direct proximity to guest accommodations, lobbies, and all concert areas.

Fans looking to give back can link up with nonprofit organization Positive Legacy on humanitarian and environmental efforts. Positive Legacy continues to make an impact in the Riviera Maya region by providing emergency hunger relief, medical and school supplies, building playgrounds and community gardens, extensive beach cleanups, and improving infrastructure at the largest turtle sanctuary in the Yucatan. Since 2014, Closer to the Sun guests have raised almost $400,000 to support grants benefitting 46 different local organizations.

On Sale Details:

All-inclusive packages for returning Closer to the Sun guests can be reserved on June 3, 2025. Remaining rooms will become available on June 4th, first in a Pre-sale for new attendees who opt-in by Sunday, June 1st and then to the general public at 1pm ET on the Closer to the Sun website - www.closertothesun.com.

Related Stories

Slightly Stoopid Plot Step Into The Sun Summer Tour

Watch Slightly Stoopid's 'Got Me On The Run' Video

Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads Launch Slightly Dirty Tour

Slightly Stoopid Lead Outermost Roots & Blues Festival Lineup

News > Slightly Stoopid