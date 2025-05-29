Steve Miller Band Gearing Up For 2025 Tour

(BHM) Steve Miller is excited to announce the Steve Miller Band 2025 tour dates, beginning August 15 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY, and concluding November 8 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

Miller has been a monumental presence on the American music scene for more than half a century. With hit songs like "The Joker", "Take the Money and Run," "Rock'n Me" and "Jet Airliner," his releases have sold tens of millions of records and been streamed billions of times.

Miller's Greatest Hits 1974-78 received the RIAA Diamond Award with sales of more than 15 million copies and is among the 25 best-selling albums of all time. Miller was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022. 2024 saw the Steve Miller Band play to nearly a million fans on successful tours, including with Journey and Def Leppard, as well as a return to the top of the charts for "Abracadabra" via its prominent feature in Eminem's hit single "Houdini."

In 2025, the album Fly Like an Eagle was inducted into the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry and Steve Miller will be honored with the Les Paul Spirit Award on June 9.

STEVE MILLER BAND 2025 TOUR DATES

August

15 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

16 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

19 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

21 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair

22 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

24 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

28 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

30 - Salamanca, NY - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casinos

31 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

September

17 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

19 - Memphis, TN - Memphis Botanic Garden

20 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

23 - Gautier, MS - The Sound Amphitheater

25 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

26 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

27 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

October

1 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

4 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

5 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

7 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

23 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Pool

25 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood

28 - Highland, CA - Yaamavá Theater

30 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

31 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort



November

1 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center

4 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

6 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

8 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

