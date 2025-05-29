Steve Miller Band Gearing Up For 2025 Tour

(BHM) Steve Miller is excited to announce the Steve Miller Band 2025 tour dates, beginning August 15 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY, and concluding November 8 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.
Miller has been a monumental presence on the American music scene for more than half a century. With hit songs like "The Joker", "Take the Money and Run," "Rock'n Me" and "Jet Airliner," his releases have sold tens of millions of records and been streamed billions of times.
Miller's Greatest Hits 1974-78 received the RIAA Diamond Award with sales of more than 15 million copies and is among the 25 best-selling albums of all time. Miller was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022. 2024 saw the Steve Miller Band play to nearly a million fans on successful tours, including with Journey and Def Leppard, as well as a return to the top of the charts for "Abracadabra" via its prominent feature in Eminem's hit single "Houdini."
In 2025, the album Fly Like an Eagle was inducted into the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry and Steve Miller will be honored with the Les Paul Spirit Award on June 9.
STEVE MILLER BAND 2025 TOUR DATES
August
15 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
16 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
19 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
21 - Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair
22 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
24 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
28 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair
30 - Salamanca, NY - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casinos
31 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
September
17 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
19 - Memphis, TN - Memphis Botanic Garden
20 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
23 - Gautier, MS - The Sound Amphitheater
25 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
26 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center
27 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
October
1 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
4 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
5 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
7 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
23 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Pool
25 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood
28 - Highland, CA - Yaamavá Theater
30 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
31 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort
November
1 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center
4 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
6 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
8 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Steve Miller To Be Honored With Annual Les Paul Spirit Award
Journey, Def Leppard and Steve Miller Having A Blast On Summer Stadium Tour
Steve Miller Shares Unreleased Song From 'The Joker' 50th Anniversary Box Set
Steve Miller In The Studio For Book Of Dreams 45th Anniversary
Metallica's Black Album and 'Master Of Puppets' Hit New Platinum Heights- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Extends Celebration of 'Physical Graffiti' 50th- more
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Tommy Stinson To Play Backyard Show
Steve Miller Band Gearing Up For 2025 Tour
UFO Remaster and Expand 'No Place to Run' For 45th Anniversary
Tash Sultana Celebrates Return To The Roots With 'Kiss The Sky' Performance Video
John Fogerty Announces Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years Album
Carlos Santana And Grupo Frontera Team Up With 'Me Retiro'
Marillion, Steve Hackett Lead Cruise To The Edge 2026 Lineup
Metallica Share 1995 Devil's Dance Live Video In Load Reissue Preview