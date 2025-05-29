Superunknown Pay Tribute To Chris Cornell With New Song 'You Are Never Alone'

(dmk) Superunknown have released their first original single "You are Never Alone." The track, which is available on all DSPs now, is a tribute to Chris Cornell and "a message to anyone who's struggling that you're not alone; there are people here who love you, who care and who can help," said Superunknown Vocalist/Guitarist Jason Reed.

"The tragedy of Chris Cornell's passing is something that gets brought up sometimes when we meet with the audience after shows," said Reed. "We wanted to share a positive message with people and remind them that there's always hope."

Mental health awareness and advocacy is an important issue for Superunknown. One that they've dedicated time, resources, and even portions of their ticket sales to supporting. And, according to the band, the release of "You are Never Alone" is the culmination of these efforts.

"We hope that this song can be a reminder for people to give themselves some grace in those difficult times and to be vigilant and look for signs that a friend or family member might be struggling," said Reed.

"You are Never Alone" was written by Reed and Drummer/Guitarist Ron DiSilvestro and features additional band members Tom Laskas (bass), Louis Graff (guitar), and Pete Hefley (guitar). The track was produced, recorded and mixed by DiSilvestro at Studio 4 in Conshohocken, PA and mastered by Grammy Award-Winning Producer/Mastering Engineer/Mixer Phil Nicolo at Studio 4 in Nottingham.

