The Amity Affliction Get Personal With 'All That I Remember'

(ASPR) With the remainder of 2025 set to have The Amity Affliction touring throughout North America, Europe and the UK, the legendary metalcore group kicks off the second half of the year with brand new music in the form of "All That I Remember."

The Amity Affliction have never shied away from delving into darker emotional tones, exploring the complexities of the human condition. With "All That I Remember," the listener is served up a moment of reflection that is laced with haunting resonance. Lyrically, the track discusses personal recollections of a fractured relationship with a parent, with frontman Joel Birch explaining, "My mother knew only abuse and isolation, even in death as she cut her own children off. She died as she lived, paranoid and alone."

Both of Birch's siblings weigh in on their own reflections surrounding the new song, with brother Beau stating, "Time and again, our mother showed us that she would put herself first, and use life's pain to justify her actions of self-interests, while we were left to fend for ourselves."

Reaffirming this, Birch's sister Chanel says, "This song reminds me how she would pit us against each other constantly, so much so I feel like my relationship with my brothers only grew after she was gone. When I was young, I couldn't see it, I didn't understand the manipulation until years had passed, and I crossed oceans to breathe.""

Returning with a brutal sound such as this, The Amity Affliction land with impact - a reminder of the talent that has permeated throughout the band's career and output to date.

"All That I Remember" is the beginning of a new chapter for the band, featuring Jonny Reeves on clean vocals for the first time.

Fans of The Amity Affliction will recognize Reeves' voice - the Sacramento, California musician and vocalist having joined the band on their last few tours of North America and Europe. Coming via a recommendation from Josh Gilbert (Spiritbox), Reeves had already built a strong community following in the metalcore scene for his work with the band Kingdom of Giants. With "All That I Remember," Reeves officially becomes The Amity Affliction's clean vocalist, following the exit of Ahren Stringer.

2024 saw The Amity Affliction return to radars everywhere in a big way, namely with the 10th anniversary celebration of their seminal album, Let The Ocean Take Me. The release of redux version of the project, as well as a national tour with We Came As Romans and Ice Nine Kills brought The Amity Affliction to huge Australian stages - a triumphant return for the band who, at that point, was taking the independent route for the first time in over a decade.

The second half of 2025 will see The Amity Affliction headline venues throughout North America, before joining Parkway Drive on their 20th anniversary tour of Europe from September through November.

