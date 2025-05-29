The Beaches Ask 'Did I Say Too Much' With New Single

(TOC) Canadian alt-rock outfit The Beaches share a new offering from their highly anticipated upcoming record, "Did I Say Too Much," out everywhere now. The track is the third single from their third studio album, No Hard Feelings, out everywhere August 29th via AWAL. Furthermore, they announce a massive headlining North American tour.

"Did I Say Too Much" is a biting, vulnerable callout of a head-spinning situationship built on mixed signals and unspoken truths. Throughout the song, frontperson Jordan Miller wears her heart on her sleeve as she questions her own role and if she misinterpreted the relationship. Shortly after, the catchy bridge flips the focus to the other party, putting Miller's own feelings aside while she bluntly asks "What the f*** is wrong with you?" The track balances vulnerability and defiance as it channels heartbreak into power, serving as another impressive release in The Beaches' new era.

"It's a song about how tough it can be to navigate queer heartbreak," shares the band. "There are so many layers, the pressure to stay friends with your ex, the complications of open relationships, dating girls who have boyfriends. It touches on what it's like to come out later in life, and how overwhelming it can all feel. This song, specifically, is about stepping into an open relationship with no expectations, only to fall hard. It's about the intensity of sharing your deepest feelings, knowing it's not built to last, and the heartbreak of realizing you might've said too much."

Spanning 11 tracks, No Hard Feelings sees The Beaches at their most fine-tuned and brightest. From the bold and bright anthemic riffs of "Touch Myself" to the indie melancholy of "Lesbian of the Year," the album is set to solidify the group as one of the driving forces of alt-rock today. Exploring the highs of nights out and lows of losing someone you love, No Hard Feelings is rife with the band's signature witty lyricism, grungey tones, and unapologetic boldness.

The latest single follows on the heels of warm-weather anthem "Last Girls at the Party," the perfect soundtrack to a girls night out and setting the tone for the upcoming record. Previous single "Jocelyn," released in September, is an anthemic track about imposter syndrome and insecurity.

