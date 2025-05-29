The Reba House To Debut At CMA Fest

(The GreenRoom) Reba McEntire fans, get ready to step into the world of the Queen of Country herself. The Reba House will make its debut at CMA Fest 2025, bringing an immersive, multi-sensory fan experience to Fan Fair X inside Music City Center from Thursday through Sunday, 10:00am to 5:30pm.
From iconic fashion to unforgettable music and interactive photo ops, The Reba House is the ultimate tribute to one of country music's most celebrated legends.
This year's highlights include: * The Voice Chair - Take a seat where Reba makes the tough calls on NBC's The Voice.
* Happy's Place Tavern - Step into the world of Reba's latest sitcom Happy's Place, and become immersed in a tavern-inspired experience.
* Realtor.com Photobooth - Snap a keepsake pic in a fan-favorite scene.
* REBA by Justin Boots - Get up close with her signature footwear collection.
* Dillard's Showcase - Featuring styles from Reba's exclusive line.
* Funko Pop! Display - See the collectible figure everyone's talking about.
* Not That Fancy - Dive into her bestselling book that blends recipes, stories, and down-home wisdom.
* Reba's Wardrobe Archives - A curated look at iconic outfits from her legendary career.
* THE Red Dress - A showstopping centerpiece fans won't want to miss.
* Exclusive Merch - Pick up music and limited-edition items, including a The Reba House-exclusive T-shirt.
