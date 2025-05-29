Tyler, The Creator, Kacey Musgraves And Lana Del Rey Led Hinterland 2025 Lineup

(BHM) Hinterland Music Festival is gearing up for the 10th annual festival. This year's music and camping festival is set to take place Friday, August 1, through Sunday, August 3, in St. Charles, IA, just 30 minutes south of Des Moines. Highlights include Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey, Clairo, The Marías, Bleachers, Remi Wolf, Sierra Ferrell, Still Woozy, Royel Otis, Wyatt Flores, Role Model, Glass Beams, Gigi Perez, and more. The Hinterland 2025 lineup is below.

Since the festival's inception, Hinterland has drawn attendees from near and far. While located in central Iowa, just south of Des Moines, Iowa, nearly 50% of the attendees come from out of state. This year, exciting new site enhancements are set to elevate the Hinterland experience even further. The festival grounds have expanded, offering more space to relax and explore. A newly relocated main stage significantly increases the event footprint, adding more room to spread out, additional shade from trees and structures, and increased water access, including upgraded filling stations and strategically placed misting fans throughout the concourse. Hinterland's new stage continues the festival's tradition of a seamless, single-stage setup, so there's no need to move between stages for different sets. Ticket options for 2025 include 3-Day and 1-Day General Admission, VIP, and SAINTS, along with a number of camping (tent, car, RV, glamping), parking, and shuttle options starting at just $25 down with a payment plan. Sunday tickets have already sold out. A limited number of other ticket options are available while supplies last at hinterlandiowa.com/tickets

Camping will be sold on a per-tent or campsite basis, not per person. Improvements for VIP and SAINTS include dedicated entry lines, an upgraded Premium Lounge with a VIP and SAINTS level, an air-conditioned SAINTS lounge in the Premium Area, and more. A new free look policy allows VIP and SAINTS ticket holders to return their tickets if they aren't satisfied within the first hour of arriving.

Hinterland 2025 will once again offer three days of music and more within the scenic landscape of rural Iowa. Once the headliners close out the main stage, the Campfire Stage located inside the campgrounds, will keep the music going into the night. In addition, camping and parking areas have been moved to create additional parking, more convenient camping, and more. Further enhancements include improved shuttle efficiency, additional entrances and exits, and more food vendors (including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options). ADA improvements include additional parking, convenient camping options, a shaded ADA viewing area, and more.

Related Stories

Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey Lead Hinterland Music Festival Lineup

Jealous of the Birds Shares Animated Morse Code Video To Announce New Album

News > Hinterland