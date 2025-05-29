UFO Remaster and Expand 'No Place to Run' For 45th Anniversary

(Chipster) Chrysalis Records are proud to present UFO's classic 1980 album 'No Place To Run', newly remastered from the original production tapes transfers at AIR Mastering and reissued on stunning 3LP tri-fold sleeve 180gm vinyl and 2CD Digipak formats on August 15th, 2025.

'No Place To Run' was the eighth studio album by UFO and the first with Paul Chapman on guitar, following the departure of Michael Schenker. It was produced by legendary Beatles producer George Martin and recorded at his newly launched AIR Studios in Montserrat in the Caribbean, a stark difference from the bands' usual surroundings.

Reflecting on the album forty five years later Phil Mogg said: "The thing that sticks in my mind from recording 'No Place To Run' was the complete miss match with UFO / George Martin (who was a lovely chap) and nothing summed it up more than when George would say to Geoff (sound engineer): 'Well Geoff, it's six o'clock, time for a G&T out on the veranda.' How very civilized!"

The reissue includes a new and previously unreleased mix of 'Live at The Marquee, London, November 16th 1980', mixed by revered engineer Brian Kehew from the original multi-track tapes, giving a powerfully fresh sound. Only three tracks have ever been officially released before ('Lettin' Go', 'Mystery Train' and 'No Place to Run'). The other eleven tracks from this legendary show have not been available until now. The set will take fans right back to the electric atmosphere of the Marquee, with a band at the very top of their game.

Brian Kehew said:

"Paul Chapman's guitar sound here is really superb, a thick and singing B.C.Rich-into-Marshall tone... No Place To Run is certainly a special time for the band, the peak of their public acceptance. With the music world shifting into new wave and synth-pop around them, they stayed true to their roots and delivered yet another classic album." (quote taken from liner notes)

Both formats feature new liner notes by Michael Hann featuring interviews with front-man vocalist Phil Mogg and drummer Andy Parker.

TRACKLISTING

LP1 / CD1: No Place To Run - 2025 Remaster

Alpha Centuri

Lettin' Go

Mystery Train

This Fire Burns Tonight

Gone In The Night

YoungBlood

No Place To Run

Take It Or Leave It

Money, Money

Anyday



LP2 & LP3 / CD2: Live at The Marquee, London, November 16th, 1980 - Newly Mixed / Previously Unreleased

Introduction

Chains Chains

Lettin' Go

Long Gone

Cherry

Only You Can Rock Me

No Place To Run

Love To Love

Hot And Ready

Mystery Train

Too Hot To Handle

Lights Out

Rock Bottom

Doctor Doctor

Related Stories

Axl Rose Rocked UFO Classic With Michael Schenker (2024 In Review)

Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic 'Love To Love' With Michael Schenker (Visualizer)

Schenker Open To Classic UFO Lineup Reunion

Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic With Michael Schenker

News > UFO