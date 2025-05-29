.

Watch Lorde's 'Man of the Year' Video

05-29-2025
Watch Lorde's 'Man of the Year' Video

(Republic) Fresh off the back of a completely sold-out North American tour and record-breaking demand across the UK and Europe, Lorde today releases her next single, "Man of the Year".

The track, co-produced by Lorde and Jim-E Stack, follows the breakout success of "What Was That", which debuted at #1 on US Spotify and climbed to #5 globally - marking her highest streaming debut since "Royals".

"Man of the Year" offers another electrifying look into Virgin - Lorde's highly anticipated fourth studio album, out June 27. The new record promises a bold sonic evolution, balancing maximalist production with the artist's signature lyrical intimacy.

This latest release continues to build momentum ahead of her Ultrasound World Tour, which has already sold out multiple nights at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden, London's O2 Arena, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, and The Anthem in Washington, DC. Demand has been so overwhelming that additional dates were added within hours of the artist presale - many of which also sold out instantly.

With the upcoming release of "Man of the Year", and just weeks until Virgin lands, Lorde's return is nothing short of a cultural moment.

Related Stories
Watch Lorde's 'Man of the Year' Video

Lorde Launching Ultrasound World Tour

Lorde Announces New Album 'Virgin' Featuring 'What Was That'

News > Lorde

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica's Black Album and 'Master Of Puppets' Hit New Platinum Heights- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Extends Celebration of 'Physical Graffiti' 50th- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix

On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew

Firefall - Friends & Family 2

Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico

RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More

Latest News

Tommy Stinson To Play Backyard Show

Steve Miller Band Gearing Up For 2025 Tour

UFO Remaster and Expand 'No Place to Run' For 45th Anniversary

Tash Sultana Celebrates Return To The Roots With 'Kiss The Sky' Performance Video

John Fogerty Announces Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years Album

Carlos Santana And Grupo Frontera Team Up With 'Me Retiro'

Marillion, Steve Hackett Lead Cruise To The Edge 2026 Lineup

Metallica Share 1995 Devil's Dance Live Video In Load Reissue Preview