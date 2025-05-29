Watch Lorde's 'Man of the Year' Video

(Republic) Fresh off the back of a completely sold-out North American tour and record-breaking demand across the UK and Europe, Lorde today releases her next single, "Man of the Year".
The track, co-produced by Lorde and Jim-E Stack, follows the breakout success of "What Was That", which debuted at #1 on US Spotify and climbed to #5 globally - marking her highest streaming debut since "Royals".
"Man of the Year" offers another electrifying look into Virgin - Lorde's highly anticipated fourth studio album, out June 27. The new record promises a bold sonic evolution, balancing maximalist production with the artist's signature lyrical intimacy.
This latest release continues to build momentum ahead of her Ultrasound World Tour, which has already sold out multiple nights at iconic venues including Madison Square Garden, London's O2 Arena, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, and The Anthem in Washington, DC. Demand has been so overwhelming that additional dates were added within hours of the artist presale - many of which also sold out instantly.
With the upcoming release of "Man of the Year", and just weeks until Virgin lands, Lorde's return is nothing short of a cultural moment.
