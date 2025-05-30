311 Share 90s Throwback EP: Vol 1 A Vault-Raid of Classic Live Tracks

(BPM) Alt-rock icons 311 have just unveiled 90s Throwback EP: Vol 1 (Live From The Vault), the first in a special two part collection of never before released live recordings.

In celebration of the upcoming July 11 reissue marking the 30th anniversary of the self-titled (Blue) album, the newly released compositions include recordings captured during the original tour cycle for the blue album. The EP is available today on all major streaming platforms.

Vol 1 delivers a raw, high-energy snapshot of 311 in their prime, featuring three tracks pulled straight from fan-favorite live sets: "Purpose", "Down" - Live in 1997 (recorded in Portugal at Passeio Marítimo de Alges), "Feels So Good" - Live in 1996 (recorded at the Santa Barbara Bowl in California)

This series continues with 90s Throwback EP: Vol 2 (Live From The Vault), dropping June 27, showcasing even more deep cuts and stage chemistry, including: "Down", "All Mixed Up" - Live in 1997 (Portugal), "T&P Combo" - Live in 1996 (Santa Barbara)

Both volumes celebrate the timeless sound and enduring energy of 311's early live shows-pressed, preserved, and remastered straight from the vault for longtime fans and new listeners alike. 311's past never sounded more present.

As part of this nostalgic celebration, 311's Unity Tour kicks off June 20 and will travel across the U.S. this summer. The tour promises to bring the same dynamic spirit of their '90s performances to modern audiences nationwide. 311 is bringing the energy back to the road with the return of their Unity Tour in 2025. In this epic run will be direct support from Badflower, with Sitting on Saturn opening the show as the first of three acts.

