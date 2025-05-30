Ashland Craft Delivers 'Dive Bar Beauty Queen' Album

(Leo33) Ashland Craft releases her long-awaited full-length sophomore album Dive Bar Beauty Queen today across all streaming platforms. Created with grit, soul, and fearless storytelling, the 11-track project finds Ashland not only stepping into the spotlight once again as an artist, but owning the creative process as a co-writer and co-producer across the album.

Written alongside some of Craft's most treasured storytellers and recorded in Nashville with longtime collaborators Lee Starr and Jess Grommet, Dive Bar Beauty Queen is a confident, musically dynamic, no-skip album full of backroad wisdom, heartache, and honky-tonk swagger. From the reflective tone of "Momma Don't Pray Like She Used To" to the blues-soaked bite of "Lie A Little" and the love-longing hooks of "Morning Person," the album cements Ashland's place as one of country music's most compelling and self-defined new voices.

"This record is a look back at the sounds I grew up on," shares Ashland. "The stuff that got me hooked on music in the first place and kinda made me who I am, for better or worse. 'Dive Bar Beauty Queen' dives into the chaos of being in music, the highs, the heartbreaks, the hangovers, but also how telling stories through songs has always kept me sane and given me a place where I feel understood. I wrote the title track when I was 18, driving home from my "honkytonk house band" shift at 3am, and somehow it still hits harder now than ever (go figure). This album is equal parts growing up, screwing up, starting over and having a damn good time in the moment. I hope that through every song, people can hear the love I have for live music and the appreciation I hold for the folks who've shaped every experience and shown up to listen."

Ashland previously teased the album with several fan-favorite singles including "Right Damn Now," "Morning Person," and "Lie A Little," which earned support from Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. Most recently, she released "Momma Don't Pray Like She Used To," praised for its raw lyrics and stripped-down vulnerability.

