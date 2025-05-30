Beach Boys' Al Jardine Surprises Fans With First New Music Collection In 15 Years

(UMe) The legendary Al Jardine, co-founding singer, songwriter and guitarist of The Beach Boys, has just released his first new collection of songs in 15 years with the eclectic new 4-song digital EP, Islands In The Sun. Available to stream and download everywhere today, the EP is chock full of Jardine's sharp songwriting, iconic, summery voice and the type of good vibes and trademark harmonies that only a Beach Boy can provide. The album was recorded at Al's home studio on the California coast and produced by Al alongside Stevie Heger (co-producer of Al's debut studio album, A Postcard from California) and longtime Beach Boys/Brian Wilson sound engineer Jeff Peters.

The EP debuts with a vintage postcard-themed lyric video for the titular track, "Islands In The Sun," a friendly nod to "Kokomo." Featuring beautiful lead vocals from Al and his son Matt Jardine, plus a guest vocal from Beach Boy Bruce Johnston and a children's choir from three local elementary schools, the song is a Caribbean-flavored fantasy that falls somewhere between the Beach Boys and Belafonte that perfectly captures the mood and tropical lifestyle of the West Indies. "'Islands In The Sun' captures that special magic we felt and sang about on Beach Boys songs like 'Island Girl' and 'Kokomo,'" says Al. "It was inspired by the enchanting calypso sounds of Harry Belafonte and Bob Marley's laid-back reggae vibe. Now wouldn't it be fun if we could bottle up the sun!"

The second track, "My Plane Leaves Tomorrow (Au Revoir)," is a heartfelt duet with Neil Young that Al first started working on during the recording sessions for his 2010 debut solo album, A Postcard from California, and has now been completed nearly a decade and a half later. Neil recorded his vocals at the same session that he recorded Postcard's "A California Saga" with his old bandmates, David Crosby and Stephen Stills. In the poignant new song, Al and Neil share the same sentiment about sending our troops off to foreign wars. The track includes a portion of the melancholy military bugle call "Taps," performed by Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who laid down his contribution when he also provided bass for "Help Me Rhonda" for the Postcard album.

"Highway 101 (Rosarita Beach Cafe)," a joyful romp to the border, is Al's Mexico-inspired version of the Leiber/Stoller classic, "Smokey Joe's Cafe." The original, a classic by The Coasters from 1956, was one of Al's favorite songs when he was growing up and almost 70 years later, Al got permission from Mike Stoller to rewrite the lyrics. This new interpretation features long-standing Beach Boys touring band members Ed Carter on bass and Mike Kowalski on drums, Michael Lent (Barry Manilow's guitarist for over 25 years) on lead guitar and Steve Douglas from the legendary Wrecking Crew on sax.

The EP concludes with "Crumple Car," an updated version of the forgotten tune from the 1978 classic surf movie, "Big Wednesday." Originally written by surfer Denny Aaberg with Phil Pritchard, the song was brought to Al's attention years ago by Ed Carter (who was friends with Denny) and has been reimagined as a folky, fingerpicked ode to Al's love of the ocean and his desire to keep the coastlines clean and safe from harmful manmade pollution. With Denny's blessing, Al's new version features Ed on lead guitar finger-picking style with backing vocals from Al's son, Adam Jardine, plus Al on lead whistle.

Al will embark on a summer tour with seasoned members of Brian Wilson's longtime touring band that he has reunited as The Pet Sounds Band. In addition to performing the classic Beach Boys' hits, Al and The Pet Sounds Band will be performing radio singles and fan favorites from The Beach Boys' critically acclaimed '70s albums like 15 Big Ones, The Beach Boys Love You and the M.I.U. Album, which was produced by Al in 1978, plus a song or two from Islands In The Sun, along with rarities and deep cuts. Al will be joined by his son, vocalist/percussionist Matt Jardine, who toured with him, Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys for decades, keyboardist Darian Sahanaja, drummer Michael D'Amico, bassist Bob Lizik, pianist Gary Griffin, guitarist Rob Bonfiglio, horn player Paul Von Mertens, and keyboardist Debbie Shair.

