Ben Kweller Marks 'Cover The Mirrors' Release With 'Oh Dorian' Video

(BHM) Ben Kweller has released his highly anticipated album, Cover The Mirrors, his first new music since the sudden passing of his 16-year-old son Dorian Zev in 2023. "Oh Dorian (Feat. MJ Lenderman)" is the single accompanying the release and subverts any expectations of a mourning tune. Wreathed in an airy Sixties vibe, the MJ Lenderman-featuring track is more about memory than loss.

"I took the approach of: I'm actually talking to a really great friend I haven't seen in a while - and I can't wait to hang out again," Kweller says, adding that he wrote the song, in part, for Dorian's high school friends who still come and visit his grave. "He's not really gone. I'll see him again."

Earlier this week, Kweller made the rounds and spoke with Justin Richmond for Broken Record, Zane Lowe for The Zane Lowe Interview, and Good Charlotte's Joel Madden for Artist Friendly. With each interview, Kweller opens up more and more about the trauma and devastation of losing Dorian. A constant throughout his public appearances has been his focus on gratitude and leaning on the healing powers of music. Today, Vulture published an extensive profile of Kweller, noting "Cover the Mirrors is a moodier work than his usual, but beneath the sadness, there is an unmistakable joy at making music again."

Kweller's seventh studio album, Cover The Mirrors, arrives via The Noise Company today, honoring Dorian's 19th birthday. The album was heralded by the singles, "Optimystic," "Dollar Store (Feat. Waxahatchee)," "Depression (Feat. Coconut Records)," and "Killer Bee (Feat. The Flaming Lips)."

Kweller has been an open book throughout his illustrious career. His songs hold a nostalgic quality that takes you to a time and a place, happy or sad. The 12-song collection now sees Kweller walking through the fire of heartbreaking grief with intention and purpose. It was recorded in October 2024 at NoiseCo Studio in Dripping Springs, TX with tour mates Chris Mintz-Plasse (bass) and Ryan Dean (drums). Despite the profound heartache and sadness that have filled the years since Dorian's passing, Kweller's open-eyed honesty about grief and loss has been an inspiration to people around the world. Now, with Cover The Mirrors, Ben Kweller devotes that deep well of emotions to his music, offering a chance to witness one of the great singer/songwriters at their creative peak.

"This is the most personal, emotionally raw project I've ever worked on," says Kweller. "When Dorian died in 2023 I was overcome with the need to make music. I didn't care what came out of me because it was the only way I could find peace in my earth-shattering grief. It's hard not to focus on everything I've lost and in the depths of my sorrow, I realized that something was gained. I can only describe it as an additional layer in the spectrum of understanding. My highs are higher and my lows are lower. My love is deeper and my calling is stronger. Cover The Mirrors is helping me cope with my new reality and these songs are part of that journey."

