Burton C. Bell Unleashes 'Savages' Video

(ASPR) Extreme music pioneer, multimedia talent, and iconoclastic provocateur Burton C. Bell is known as the voice of Fear Factory, which defined futuristic anxiety, existential desperation, and steadfast resistance.

He has continued to explore themes of dystopian angsts, identity, and technology gone wrong in his solo work. Today, Bell has shared the lyric video for his new single "SAVAGES." When he barks "No one is coming to save you now," the finest hairs on the back of your neck will stand on end.

"The lyrics for 'SAVAGES' were not realized until the day after the tumultuous, presidential election," states Bell. "Upon learning that many Evangelical Christians turned a blind eye to the scarce, moral compass in a fallible candidate to elect as president was staggering. I decided that the working title was quite suitable to describe those evangelicals that willfully elected a compulsive liar, prolific adulterer, conman, convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, and documented racist who's only goal is to fleece everyone in his path to gain power. If this is the paragon of their divine providence, there is no god coming to save them now."

He finishes, "'SAVAGES' IS TO BE PLAYED AT MAXIMUM VOLUME."

