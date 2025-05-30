(BPM) Alternative rock band Cartel has today released "Honestly - 2025", a re-recording of their hit single from the 2005 album Chroma. "Honestly - 2025" will be featured on Chroma - 2025, an updated version of the album out later this year in celebration of Chroma's 20th anniversary.
On "Honestly - 2025" front man Will Pugh shares: "Bigger, Louder, Prouder. We aspired to bring the energy from our live performances to this one. After 20 years, I think we figured it out!"
In addition to the release of Chroma - 2025 Cartel will be embarking on a North American headline tour this fall, kicking off with the album release on September 12th in Charlotte. The tour features stops in Nashville, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, San Diego, Austin, and more, concluding with a hometown headline show in Atlanta.
Prior to their fall headline tour, fans can catch Cartel at the Vans Warped Tour on June 14-15 in Washington, D.C. and July 26-27 in Long Beach, CA.
Cartel Celebrating 'Chroma' 20th Anniversary With Tour and Special Reissue
Cartel Bo Reveals 'Go Get Em' Video Feat Baby Kia
Cartel Bo Teams Up With That Mexican OT In 'Tha Kitchen'
Jake E. Lee Shares Part 2 Of Recount Of Las Vegas Shooting
Linkin Park Extend From Zero World Reunion Tour Into 2026- Watch Halestorm's 'Everest' Video- Turnstile: Never Enough Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Linkin Park Extend From Zero World Reunion Tour Into 2026
Watch Halestorm's 'Everest' Video
Turnstile: Never Enough Coming To Movie Theaters
Burton C. Bell Unleashes 'Savages' Video
Pop Evil Streaming Live Acoustic EP 'Unleaded'
Beach Boys' Al Jardine Surprises Fans With First New Music Collection In 15 Years
Cartel Revisit 'Honestly' For Chroma's 20th Anniversary
311 Share 90s Throwback EP: Vol 1 A Vault-Raid of Classic Live Tracks