Cartel Revisit 'Honestly' For Chroma's 20th Anniversary

(BPM) Alternative rock band Cartel has today released "Honestly - 2025", a re-recording of their hit single from the 2005 album Chroma. "Honestly - 2025" will be featured on Chroma - 2025, an updated version of the album out later this year in celebration of Chroma's 20th anniversary.

On "Honestly - 2025" front man Will Pugh shares: "Bigger, Louder, Prouder. We aspired to bring the energy from our live performances to this one. After 20 years, I think we figured it out!"

In addition to the release of Chroma - 2025 Cartel will be embarking on a North American headline tour this fall, kicking off with the album release on September 12th in Charlotte. The tour features stops in Nashville, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, San Diego, Austin, and more, concluding with a hometown headline show in Atlanta.

Prior to their fall headline tour, fans can catch Cartel at the Vans Warped Tour on June 14-15 in Washington, D.C. and July 26-27 in Long Beach, CA.

