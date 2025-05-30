Dustin Lynch Premieres 'Easy To Love' Video

(BBR) Dustin Lynch ain't "Easy To Love." Flipping the title of his brand-new single in an unexpected way, the MULTI-PLATINUM star is the first to admit he's stubborn, restless, and tough to pin down when it comes to matters of the heart. Listen to the chill summer jam here.

Written by Lynch with Ben Johnson, Jon Robert Hall, Hunter Phelps, and Zach Crowell, the autobiographical narrative speaks to Lynch's life on the run as he confesses that he's always been good at going alone - but is still looking for more: "I'm still thinkin' maybe one day I'll find her / They always say when you know, you know / If I know me, she'll be my next right turn / But I'll take a left just to see where it goes."

Equal parts vulnerable and vibey, easygoing production by Crowell wraps warm guitars and sunlit grooves around Lynch's self-aware lyrics and no worries charm. "Easy To Love" marks the anticipated follow-up to Lynch's 10th #1 "Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)."

The adjoining music video further speaks to the track's blue-skied optimism as a visual love letter to Key West. Filmed under director Jack Owens, the Florida footage captures Lynch ready for every opportunity that comes his way.

Throwing his see-and-be-seen pool parties for the last decade, he will next host DUSTIN LYNCH POOL SITUATION: NASHVILLE 2025, presented by Hey Dude. Returning for the third year at the rooftop pool of Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, the 18+ event is set for June 6 during CMA Fest weekend. Admittance is FREE on a first-come, first-served basis - but Lynch's Stay Country Club members will get exclusive early access.

