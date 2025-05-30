Florence Pugh Stars In Yungblud's 'Zombie' Video

(High Rise) Yungblud has released his latest single today, a heart wrenching ballad titled 'Zombie.' The music video for 'Zombie,' directed by Charlie Sarsfield and produced by Untold Studios, stars Academy Award-nominated actress Florence Pugh and comes ahead of the release of Yungblud's forthcoming album, IDOLS, out on June 20 . His most ambitious project yet, 'Idols' is the first part of a double album, with the release date of part two yet to be announced.

Speaking about the track, Yungblud explained, "The song was written initially about my grandmother going through serious injury and trauma, leading her to become a different person to who she was before. It's about the feeling of deterioration and ugliness; shutting out the world and the people we love out of the fear of becoming a burden or an embarrassment." He added, "We all want someone or something to comfort us no matter how we are right now or who we become in the future. But it's f*cking scary."

'Zombie' is Yungblud's third release from IDOLS and follows the release of 'Lovesick Lullaby' and the nine-minute and six second epic, 'Hello Heaven, Hello'.

IDOLS the album is out on June 20 via Locomotion/Capitol Records, and will be available in digital, CD and 6 vinyl variants; standard black vinyl, limited edition signed "Distant Smoke" marble vinyl, limited edition "Shattered State" splatter vinyl, indie exclusive signed "Supermoon" silver vinyl, Amazon exclusive "Wishing Well" magenta vinyl and Spotify exclusive "Hell and Back" two color vinyl. Each vinyl includes 1 of 6 collectible double-sided photo lithos - unique to each vinyl - designed to form a cross-shaped image when the set is completed. In addition, pre-orders were recently launched for two frame mattes, which can be used to collect the 6x vinyl inserts or alt cover CDs to create a cross-shaped collage portrait, and display in any A1 or A2 size frame. Also available starting today, Yungblud has launched pre-orders for 2 more alt cover collage CDs. Last week Yungblud shared news of his "blood filled" Blood Records exclusive variant, including a video featuring a stamp of approval from the legendary Steven Tyler.

