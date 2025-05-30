Gareth Gearing Up For UK Tour With Kip Moore

(BMA) Northern Ireland's viral sensation Gareth has had a whirlwind 2025 so far, announcing his publishing deal with BMG, releasing several singles via Walk Off Entertainment to critical-acclaim, and recently completed a successful headlining European tour ahead of a UK tour with Kip Moore throughout May. Gareth sold out his hometown show in Belfast with an 850 cap room and surprised his hometown by hopping on their bus after the show and thanking them for attending. He also played in Cork, Dublin, Manchester, London, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Stockholm, and Oslo, performing a cover of GooGoo Dolls' "Iris" in each city with the crowd illuminating the venues with their phones' lights.

In addition to his extensive touring, Gareth released his EP, Steal Your Thunder, which garnered attention from CMT, Countrified, Countryline, Wide Open Country, Holler, Nashville.com, among others. Gareth is launching several acoustic videos from the EP's tracklist in the coming weeks, including "Steal Your Thunder" which premiered today on Holler.

On the upcoming acoustic video, Gareth states, "I'm so excited to have 'Steal Your Thunder' as the leading track off my new EP. I love playing this song with a full band but there is something beautiful about stripping back the song and slowing it down. I got together with my band to record this acoustic version and had a blast doing it. I hope you enjoy the song and the EP as much as I do."

Born and raised in Castlederg, Northern Ireland, Gareth is gaining serious traction for blending his Irish roots with a love for country music and storytelling. From his start playing in Northern Ireland pubs for £50 a night, his breakthrough came in 2024 with his viral cover of "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan, which amassed over 25 million views and 15 million streams. The buzz from that cover led to his projects Covers (From Across the Pond) and his debut original EP Changing Seasons, which together have garnered over 25 million streams and significant airplay on stations such as SiriusXM's The Highway and Absolute Country Radio. His rise has also seen him share stages with Brett Young and The 502s, while earning him a loyal fanbase.

With his growing following and his undeniable talent, Gareth is poised to leave a lasting mark on country music while honoring his roots and storytelling heritage.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES WITH KIP MOORE:

05/30/2025 - Birmingham, UK

05/31/2025 - Leeds, UK

06/01/2025 - Belfast, UK

06/04/2025 - Newcastle, UK

06/05/2025 - Glasgow, UK

06/07/2025 - London, UK

06/08/2025 - Manchester, UK

Related Stories

Gareth Shares 'Answered Prayer'

Gareth Announces News Single 'Answered Prayer'

Gareth Shares New Song 'Quiet in This House'

Gareth Bringing Family From Ireland To Nashville

News > Gareth