Journey Montana Goes 'Hollywood' With New Video

(TFG) Continuing the momentum from her breakthrough debut album Lucky Girl Syndrome, R&B star Journey Montana has released the official music video for fan-favorite single "Hollywood" - out now via 10K Projects.

Produced by Grammy Award-winner DJ Camper, "Hollywood" is a standout from Lucky Girl Syndrome, Journey's deeply personal and empowering full-length debut released on January 31st. The track blends smooth R&B grooves with introspective lyrics about chasing fame and finally stepping into the spotlight. The new visual brings those themes to life told through a different lens that captures the essence and allure of the track.

The video opens in a high-pressure audition room, where Journey Montana performs for a panel of different judges. It is a nod to the harsh realities behind the glitz of Hollywood. As the story unfolds, the video shifts to a symbolic scene of Journey Montana immersed in water, representing a moment of shedding expectations and embracing transformations. From there, we see her rise from the uncertainty of those early moments to confidently moving through Los Angeles, transformed and fully claiming her place in the city of dreams

Speaking on her single, Journey Montana says: "I wrote Hollywood while I was in L.A. working on my album, inspired by everything I saw and the people I met," Journey shares. "Everyone was chasing something, but no one really knew what it was. It was intense, but also kind of hollow. With the video, I wanted to show that exact feeling. It moves from the audition, to the water as a symbol of transformation, to that elusive 'I made it' moment. It's like you leave pieces of yourself behind along the way, and that's exactly the point."

"Hollywood" follows the previously released video for "Always Knew" featuring Maleigh Zan With over 20 million streams across platforms and co-signs from industry heavyweights, Journey Montana continues to prove she's not just a star on the rise, she's here to stay.

Stream "Hollywood," a standout from her debut album Lucky Girl Syndrome, and keep an eye on Journey Montana as she continues her unstoppable rise in 2025.

