Kameron Marlowe Remembers 'Seventeen' With New Video

(SMN) Back like never before, gale force vocalist and lauded Sony Music Nashville singer / songwriter Kameron Marlowe returns today, kickstarting summer with his anthemic new single "Seventeen," out now.

A driving, country-rock number written by Marlowe, Tucker Beathard, Austin Goodloe, and Joybeth Taylor - with an additional credit to Bruce Springsteen, whose "Born In The U.S.A." is briefly called out in the smash - "Seventeen" dishes up a dose of carefree nostalgia. Marlowe's commanding baritone anchors the Dann Huff-produced sprint, sweeping listeners up in a snapshot: the dog days of a teenage summer and a rebellious good time on the edge of the rest of their lives.

"One of my favorite things about music is how it can transport you to a specific time and place," Marlowe says of the single. "We wrote 'Seventeen,' about that feeling you have when you're young and on top of the world. I spent my summers listening to music on the lake with my friends, getting into trouble and making some of the best memories of my life. I hope this song takes you back there with us."

"Seventeen" is coming to radio airwaves near you soon, impacting country radio July 14. Bringing the single to life, the Matt Paskert-directed official music video for "Seventeen" is also out today to celebrate the release. Shot at a lake house in Joelton, TN, the clip features a group of old friends, flashing back and forth between the playful antics of their teenage years to present day reminiscence around a back porch card table.

Taking "Seventeen" and more from his critically acclaimed catalog directly to fans, Marlowe has a packed-out touring schedule all summer and fall. Next week, he takes the platform stage at Nashville's 69k+ capacity Nissan Stadium and performs on the Chevy Riverfront Stage at CMA Fest, before playing fairs and festivals throughout the summer and hitting the road with Parker McCollum late summer into fall.

"I've been really inspired this year," Marlowe reflects. "Coming off of the Sad Songs For the Soul project, we just wanted to shake it up and have fun. This song feels like summer to me, and it feels like we're about to have a big one - can't wait to play these shows for y'all."

KAMERON MARLOWE 2025 TOUR DATES

6/5: Nashville, TN - CMA Fest

6/6: Nashville, TN - CMA Fest

6/13: Rockton, IL - Old Settlers Day 2025

6/14: North Lawrence, OH - The Country Fest 2025

7/10: West Salem, WI - Country Boom 2025

7/11: Madison, NE - Madison County Fair 2025

7/12: Greenville, WI - Greenville Catfish Extravaganza 2025

7/18: Peterborough, ONT - North of Nowhere Music Festival 2025

7/24: Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena*

7/25: Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater*

7/26: Winston Salem, NC - Bulls, Bands, & Barrels

7/31: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

8/1: West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

8/2: Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater*

8/8: Sikeston, MO - Sikeston Jaycee Boothill Rodeo 2025

8/9: Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair 2025

8/21: Dieppe, NB - YQM Country Fest

8/23: Syracuse, NY - New York State Fair 2025

8/28: Woodstock, VA - Shenandoah County Fair 2025

8/29: Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair 2025

8/30: Meshoppen, PA - Wyoming County Community Fair

9/4: Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena*

9/5: San Angelo, TX - Foster Communications Coliseum*

9/6: The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

10/4: Winnsboro, SC - Field & Stream Festival 2025

10/9: Saint Joseph, MO - St Joseph Civic Arena*

10/10: Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center*

10/11: Grand Forks, ND - Ralph Engelstad Arena*

10/16: Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center*

10/17: Rapid City, SD - The Summit Arena*

10/18: Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center*

11/21: St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Country Fest 2025

* with Parker McCollum

