Lil Tecca Shares 'OWA OWA' Video

(Republic) Lil Tecca continues his scorching hot streak this year by dropping his brand new single and video "OWA OWA" out now via Galactic Records/Republic Records.

Setting the stage for its release, he personally previewed "OWA OWA" on his Instagram story, sending fans into an instant frenzy as they clamored for the full version. He delivers now. The track notably samples "Video Killed The Radio Star" by The Buggles, fortifying the original with 808s and spacey percussion. Tecca's inimitable vocals effectively levitate over this backdrop as he alternates between arresting melodies and angularly deft bars.

It lands in the wake of his 2025 smash "Dark Thoughts." In barely two months, the latter has already garnered a Gold Certification from the RIAA. Additionally, it has stacked up over 218 million worldwide streams. The track vaulted to #2 on the Spotify US Top Songs Chart. Plus, it marked his Top 50 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 and 13th entry overall on the respective chart. Additionally, Lil Tecca will be hitting the road for a European headlining tour starting June 23 in London.

Moreover, it garnered widespread tastemaker applause. HYPEBEAST raved, "His latest single, "Dark Thoughts," reveals a fresh side of the artist. The track seamlessly blends introspective lyricism with an infectious beat, showcasing Tecca's growth and versatility." HotNewHipHop went as far as to proclaim, "Tecca's latest single, 'Dark Thoughts,' may very well be the best track of his career." HitsDailyDouble called it "a full-on heater," and Billboard touted it among "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week," going on to note, "He assured us there was no plan B with his robust Plan A project in 2024, but the next era is taking his artistry to new heights - just enjoy the ride."

It continues his flawless run since the arrival of PLAN A in 2024. Not only did the latter notch his fourth Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200, but it took flight as his highest-charting debut since the now-classic We Love You Tecca in 2019. He lit up DSPs with the likes of "BAD TIME," "TASTE," and "NUMBER 2," which clocked millions of streams.

PLAN A followed 2023's TEC. The album became his fourth consecutive Top 15 debut on the Billboard 200 and has garnered over 1.7 billion streams worldwide. His rise has only continued though. As a teen, he uncompromisingly pursued his dream and wound up with 11 billion streams, sales of 8 million albums, and a bevy of multiplatinum singles.

