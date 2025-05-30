(Warner) Fresh off a win at the American Music Awards for "Favorite Rock Song," LINKIN PARK announce the extension of their From Zero World Tour with new dates across Europe in 2026. This leg kicks off on May 29 and will see the band returning to both Sweden and Spain for the first time in the From Zero era as well as headline Rock in Rio Lisboa Festival.
A special LP Underground presale goes live on Tuesday, June 3 at 10am local time for LPU Legacy members, followed by LPU Passport Plus members at 12pm local time. General on-sale for Germany opens at 10am local time on June 5, and general on-sale for Sweden, Austria, France, and Spain commences June 6 at 10am local time.
Tomorrow, LINKIN PARK are set to headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show Presented by Pepsi at Munich Football Arena in Munich, Germany. It marks their first performance for UEFA Champions League, and an extra special moment to celebrate their second #1 album in a row in Germany with From Zero (Deluxe Edition). Expect a high-octane show to kick off the action on the field between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.
2026 TOUR DATES
May 29 - Stockholm, Sweden - 3Arena
June 1 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
June 9 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel Stadium
June 11 - Munich, Germany - Allianz Arena
June 16 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium
June 21 - Lisbon, Portugal - Rock In Rio Lisboa Festival
June 23 - Madrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Rios
June 26 - Florence, Italy - Visarno Arena
Linkin Park Stream 'From Zero' Deluxe Edition
Linkin Park Honored With Soundexchange Hall Of Fame Award
Watch Linkin Park's Visualizer for New Single 'Unshatter'
Linkin Park To Headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show
Linkin Park Extend From Zero World Reunion Tour Into 2026- Watch Halestorm's 'Everest' Video- Turnstile: Never Enough Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
On The Record: Miles Davis - Bitches Brew
Sites and Sounds: Dates Announced for Phish: Riviera Maya 2026 in Cancun, Mexico
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Linkin Park Extend From Zero World Reunion Tour Into 2026
Watch Halestorm's 'Everest' Video
Turnstile: Never Enough Coming To Movie Theaters
Burton C. Bell Unleashes 'Savages' Video
Pop Evil Streaming Live Acoustic EP 'Unleaded'
Beach Boys' Al Jardine Surprises Fans With First New Music Collection In 15 Years
Cartel Revisit 'Honestly' For Chroma's 20th Anniversary
311 Share 90s Throwback EP: Vol 1 A Vault-Raid of Classic Live Tracks