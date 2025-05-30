Linkin Park Extend From Zero World Reunion Tour Into 2026

(Warner) Fresh off a win at the American Music Awards for "Favorite Rock Song," LINKIN PARK announce the extension of their From Zero World Tour with new dates across Europe in 2026. This leg kicks off on May 29 and will see the band returning to both Sweden and Spain for the first time in the From Zero era as well as headline Rock in Rio Lisboa Festival.

A special LP Underground presale goes live on Tuesday, June 3 at 10am local time for LPU Legacy members, followed by LPU Passport Plus members at 12pm local time. General on-sale for Germany opens at 10am local time on June 5, and general on-sale for Sweden, Austria, France, and Spain commences June 6 at 10am local time.

Tomorrow, LINKIN PARK are set to headline the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show Presented by Pepsi at Munich Football Arena in Munich, Germany. It marks their first performance for UEFA Champions League, and an extra special moment to celebrate their second #1 album in a row in Germany with From Zero (Deluxe Edition). Expect a high-octane show to kick off the action on the field between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

2026 TOUR DATES

May 29 - Stockholm, Sweden - 3Arena

June 1 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

June 9 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel Stadium

June 11 - Munich, Germany - Allianz Arena

June 16 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium

June 21 - Lisbon, Portugal - Rock In Rio Lisboa Festival

June 23 - Madrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Rios

June 26 - Florence, Italy - Visarno Arena

