Pop Evil Streaming Live Acoustic EP 'Unleaded'

(ASPR) In a bold departure from their signature sound, Pop Evil unveil a powerful new chapter with the release of their live acoustic EP, Unleaded, a raw and emotionally charged recording captured in the heart of New York City.

Hosted by SiriusXM Octane and set within the edgy, denim-clad atmosphere of the Cult of Individuality showroom, this release strips away the band's thunderous riffs and high-octane energy, laying bare the soul of their songwriting in an intimate and electrifying performance.

Known for their explosive live shows and heavy rock anthems, Pop Evil have long been a staple of the hard rock scene. But Unleaded reveals a different side of the Michigan-bred outfit-one that trades distortion and fury for shadow and nuance. The setting was intentionally unconventional. Surrounded by Cult of Individuality's gritty fashion aesthetic and a crowd of superfans, the band leaned into vulnerability and artistry, proving that their songs are just as powerful-if not more so-when stripped to their emotional core.

The EP features raw, acoustic renditions of fan favorites and a surprise cover of Simple Mind classic '80s hit "Don't You (Forget About Me)," reimagined through a minimalist lens. Frontman Leigh Kakaty's vocals take center stage, enriched by the absence of walls of sound, revealing new shades of melody and lyrical depth. Songs like "What Remains" and "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" gain new emotional resonance, delivered with haunting clarity and personal intensity. Backed by acoustic guitar, delicate percussion, and harmonized vocals, the stripped arrangements emphasize storytelling over spectacle.

"This was a chance to show our fans who we are underneath it all," Kakaty shared during the Octane broadcast. "No lights, no walls of sound-just the songs and the emotion that built them."

Unleaded serves as a reminder that even the heaviest rock bands have roots in melody and meaning. It's a testament to Pop Evil's versatility and their willingness to challenge themselves creatively. By peeling back the layers, this EP offers an unforgettable glimpse into the soul of Pop Evil - raw, unfiltered, and undeniably powerful.

UNLEADED TRACK LISTING:

"What Remains" (Unleaded Version)

"Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" (Unleaded Version)

"Wishful Thinking" (Unleaded Version)

"Don't You (Forget About Me)" (Reimagined Unleaded Version)

Stream the EP here

Related Stories

Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Cover Of 'Don't You (Forget About Me).'

Pop Evil Unleash 'Side Effect' Video

Pop Evil Announce What Remains Headline Tour

Pop Evil Announce New Album With 'Wishful Thinking' Video

News > Pop Evil