Stream GROUPLOVE's 'Rock N' Roll You Won't Save Me' Live Album

(Glassnote) A band that transcends their ever-shapeshifting genre, GROUPLOVE has spent over a decade channeling their ecstatic energy while embracing the contradictions and complexities of existence. Capturing the band at their most uninhibited and electrifying, Rock N' Roll You Won't Save Me is a thrilling document of their live prowess, recorded during their Winter 2024 tour at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago. The full album follows singles "Borderlines and Aliens", "Malachi", "Cruel and Beautiful World", "Raspberry", and "Colours", and features a rowdy live cover of Blur's "Song 2".

Led by the powerhouse duo of vocalist Hannah Hooper and guitarist/vocalist Christian Zucconi, alongside guitarist Andrew Wessen, bassist Daniel Gleason, and drummer Ben Homola, the band continues to evolve while staying true to their defiantly sincere songwriting. This live album serves as both a celebration of their journey and an invitation to lose yourself in the unfiltered, sweat-infused, euphoric experience of a GROUPLOVE show.

Every moment on their live album pulses with the energy that has defined the band's reputation as one of the most engaging live acts of their generation, fully harnessing the energy they've brought to the stage at international festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, Shaky Knees, and Lollapalooza.

GROUPLOVE says of the live album, "Our 2024 Rock N' Roll You Won't Save Me Tour was an incredible and surreal heart opening tour for us. It was our first headlining tour in several years and we were visiting most of our favorite venues across the country. When we all came together, it felt like we were one giant organism lifting one another up and letting go of everything we didn't need. It felt really good. It felt so good that we wanted to remember it, press it, and share it with you. Recorded at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL (except Cheese which was taken from the Wiltern in Los Angeles) mixed by engineer wiz Matty Green, experience a night of Rock N' Roll You Won't Save Me [LIVE]. Play it loud!"

Related Stories

GROUPLOVE Share Three Live Songs

GROUPLOVE Announce Rock N' Roll You Won't Save Me [Live]

GROUPLOVE Share First Track From Expanded 'I Want It All Right Now'

Grouplove Celebrating Album Release With Livestream

News > GROUPLOVE