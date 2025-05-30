Watch Halestorm's 'Everest' Video

(AW) GRAMMY Award winning hard rock band Halestorm have revealed "Everest," the title track from their album out August 8 via Atlantic Records, with an accompanying music video.

"Our song 'Everest' is the summit of everything we've fought for-every scream, every scar, every triumph," said frontwoman Lzzy Hale. This album is US, louder and bolder, and more brutally honest than ever, standing tall in the face of the storm."

Halestorm premiered a video for "Everest" today via their YouTube channel. The intense visual includes a variety of clips of humans on the brink and imminent explosions, both literal and metaphorical. Interspersed with the vignettes is a rage-fueled, passionate performance by the band.

"Everest" follows "Darkness Always Wins," the album's first radio single, which just entered the top 20 at Active Rock radio. Earlier this week, the band kicked off a tour in Europe supporting iconic metal band Iron Maiden.

Following that run, they'll perform at Black Sabbath's final show on July 5, and then they'll travel back to the US to tour with Volbeat. In September, they'll kick off the "(n)EVEREST" tour with special guests Lindsey Stirling and Apocalyptica.

Related Stories

Halestorm, Motionless In White, AWOLNATION And More To Be ShipRocked

Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album And Tour

Hear Halestorm's New Song 'Darkness Always Wins'

Halestorm Announce U.S. Tour Dates With Volbeat

News > Halestorm