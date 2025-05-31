Babymetal Announce Their Largest US Show To Date

(Live Nation) Babymetal have announced their largest US show to date at Los Angeles' Intuit Dome. The show, promoted by Live Nation, will take place on Saturday, November 1.
Fans can sign up for the artist presale now through Monday, June 2 at 9am PT here for early access to tickets. The artist presale will begin on Monday, June 2 at 10am PT, and additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale on Friday, June 6 at 10am PT through Ticketmaster.com.
The announcement comes on the heels of their sold out O2 Arena headline show in London and news of their forthcoming album Metal Forth. Yesterday, they released a new single from it, "Song 3," a collab track with Slaughter to Prevail. It's one of the Japanese metal band's most forceful tracks to date, pairing Slaughter to Prevail's raw, punishing vocals with BABYMETAL's soaring, melodic choruses. The result is tense and theatrical, but tightly controlled-a balancing act the band has long specialized in.
Meaning "beyond metal," METAL FORTH, which has a new release date of August 8th, features further collaborations with Spiritbox, Tom Morello, Bloodywood, Polyphia, and Poppy-artists that BABYMETAL has connected with over the years while touring the globe. Their massive track "RATATATA" with Electric Callboy, which has already attained millions of streams across all platforms, will also be included.
BABYMETAL NORTH AMERICA 2025 TOUR DATES:
Fri Jun 13 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Sat Jun 14 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue Jun 17 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center
Wed Jun 18 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
Fri Jun 20 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 21 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion
Tue Jun 24 New York, NY The Theater at Madison Square Garden
Wed Jun 25 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri Jun 27 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena^=
Sat Jun 28 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann Center
Mon Jun 30 Laval, QC Place Bell
Wed Jul 02 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum
Thu Jul 03 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 5 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
Sun Jul 06 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Tue Jul 08 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Wed Jul 09 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
Fri Jul 11 Denver, CO The JunkYard
Mon Jul 14 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center
Tue Jul 15 Kent, WA accesso ShoWare Center
Thu Jul 17 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Fri Jul 18 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
Sun Jul 20 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Mon Jul 21 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 23 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
Sat Nov 1 Intuit Dome Los Angeles, CA
