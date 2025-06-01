BTS Announce 2025 Festa Festival

(fcc) 21st century pop icons BTS announced the offline event of 2025 FESTA, the annual festival celebrating their debut anniversary with their fans, ARMY. This year's offline event will be held at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, South Korea, on June 13 - 14 KST.

The offline event welcomes both fans and the general public to an unforgettable celebration. Promising a festival of massive scale and spectacle, it will showcase a wide array of interactive programs inspired by BTS' ongoing influence and their annual FESTA tradition. Highlights include a FESTA-themed game zone, DIY stations for creating photo cards, sachets, and pins, as well as a coloring wall featuring BTS' album artwork.

Visitors can also explore various photo spots designed in the shape of the ARMY BOMB, BTS' official light stick, and a whale, a symbolic motif associated with the band. A special lighting show, synchronized with the motion of each visitor's ARMY BOMB, will add another level of excitement to the spectacle.

Fans will also have the chance to listen to voice messages from the BTS members at the voice zone, and browse an archive featuring BTS' album artwork, trophies, and each member's personalized lockers.

Additionally, 2025 FESTA kicks off with a series of online content, including the beloved annual features like 'BTS LIVE' and the family portrait, along with a slew of new content and exclusive merchandise for fans to enjoy throughout the first two weeks of June.

Each year, the festival has been visited by fans from all over the world. This year's worldwide celebration holds special significance as it marks all of the seven member's completion of military service in June. It's a heartfelt gift to ARMY, a testament to their unwavering love and support, and a reflection of the strong bond between BTS and their fans

