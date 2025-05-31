Conan Gray Reveals Video For New Track 'This Song'

(Republic) Conan Gray releases his new single and accompanying music video for "This Song" from his forthcoming album Wishbone arriving August 15 via Republic Records. In addition, he announces a Fall 2025 tour, The Wishbone Pajama Show, kicking off in September.

Conan Gray: The Wishbone Pajama Show with special guest hemlocke springs, will kick off on September 11 making stops across the U.S. including his first performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 6. The tour concludes with Conan's Mexico debut (support TBA), including headlines in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. Conan will be performing music from the anticipated forthcoming album Wishbone for the first-time on-stage, it's a show you won't want to miss!

Yesterday, Conan announced The Wishbone Pajama Show to his 7.4 million Instagram followers (see here), where he encouraged fans to dress up, saying "pack your sailor caps and pajama pants... pajamas encouraged but not required."

"This Song", written by Conan Gray and produced by Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers) marks a new era and marked evolution for the singer-songwriter who has been touted as one of the most impactful songwriters of his generation. The official music video is directed by Danica Kleinknecht (Mk.Gee) and co-stars Corey Fogelmanis. Filmed in Texas, the single's accompanying visual is a heartbreakingly beautiful and intimate depiction of unspoken desire.

