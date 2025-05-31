d4vd Expands 'WITHERED' With New Tracks

(Darkroom Records) Genre-defying breakout artist d4vd has released two songs as bonus tracks to his debut album, WITHERED. The songs will be delivered as a two track product as well as added to the original album tracklist. "Where Did You Go?" & "Unrequited" are two songs that d4vd created fully on Bandlab and were previously only available as a Bandlab exclusive.

"Where Did You Go?" is instantly catchy and remains authentic to d4vd's signature emotional sound. Throughout the song, d4vd poses several questions not only to the subject of the song, but also himself, "Why am I still looking for an answer that will never come?" By the end, he comes to peace with not having the answers to all of his questions. "Unrequited" is a melodic, groove-forward track on a toxic love that's impossible to let go of. d4vd's voice flows over a nostalgic and laid-back instrumental, juxtaposed with confessional lyrics asking a partner to "Break my heart and my bones."

WITHERED - a fifteen track opus that spotlights the songwriter, artist and performer at his best. The record takes the listener through the natural evolution and lifespan of the rose, an omnipresent visual in d4vd's creative output thus far, and is intended to be listened to sequentially like chapters in a book as the demise of a relationship unfolds. It is an album crackling with love found, love lost, love created, and love destroyed through every chorus and every melodic line.

A continuation of his lauded and beloved first two EPs that introduced him to the world - Petals to Thorns and The Lost Petals - d4vd's new album is a brilliant amalgamation of disparate influences shaped into one visceral whole. It features his latest single "What Are You Waiting For," a high-energy, anthemic and relatable pop declaration brimming with urgency and emotional intensity. As well as the downtempo and luxuriant track "Crashing," featuring Kali Uchis. Also, "Feel It," d4vd's hit single that was part of Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's smash animation series, Invincible, is an album highlight while it continues to rake in over 2M streams daily across platforms. LISTEN HERE.

