Full Lineup Revealed for Las Vegas Songwriters Festival

(EBM) The Las Vegas Songwriters Festival presented by MGM Resorts International and Entersong Entertainment officially announced the full lineup for its premiere event taking place August 21-24, 2025 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. This unprecedented four-day celebration will bring together some of the most iconic voices behind today's biggest hits, marking the largest gathering of hit songwriters in the destination's history.

Featuring more than 300 No. 1 songs represented through 100 live performances across five stages at Mandalay Bay, the Las Vegas Songwriters Festival will offer fans an intimate and immersive experience to hear the stories behind the songs - told directly by the writers themselves. Performances are scheduled to begin daily at 11 a.m. with select sets to include unique collaborations, one-of-a-kind songwriter pairings, Q&A sessions and more.

Hosted by chart-topping songwriter Matt Warren (Darius Rucker, Gary Allan), the Festival was founded by Entersong's Rob Hatch and Mike Every in partnership with MGM Resorts.

The all-star lineup includes select shows hosted by event partner, The Bluebird Cafe. These special performances will feature songwriters "in-the-round" at the intimate House of Blues B-Side venue, including:

Bob DiPiero, a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee with more than 15 No. 1 hits for artists such as Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and Brooks & Dunn;

Dean Dillon, legendary songwriter behind dozens of George Strait's biggest hits and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame;

Liz Rose, GRAMMY-winning co-writer of Taylor Swift's "Teardrops on My Guitar" and "You Belong With Me;"

Victoria Shaw, genre-spanning hitmaker of Garth Brooks' "The River" and songs for Ricky Martin and Lady A

Las Vegas Songwriters Festival Full Lineup:

Aaron Benward

Allison Veltz Cruz

Anthony L. Smith

Anthony Smith

Billy Montana

Bob DiPiero

Bobby Pinson

Brian Davis

Brian White

Brice Long

Bridgette Tatum

Brinley Addington

Charles Esten

Chris DeStefano

Chris Tompkins

Clint Daniels

Cole Taylor

Danny Myrick

Dave Pahanish

Dean Dillon

Eric Paslay

Gary Burr

Jared Mullins

Jerrod Niemann

Jesse Lee

Jim McCormick

Jimmy Yeary

Joe Fox

Jon Mabe

Justin Wilson

Lance Miller

Lincoln Parrish

Liz Rose

Mark Irwin

Marla Cannon-Goodman

Marti Frederiksen

Matt Warren

Mitch Oglesby

Paul Jenkins

Paul Overstreet

Peyton Davis Niemann

Phil Barton

Rachel Thibodeau

Ray Fulcher

Rebecca Lynn Howard

Rob Hatch

Ronnie Bowman

Shane Minor

Shane Stevens

Steve Bogard

Trent Tomlinson

Tyler Reeve

Victoria Shaw

Wynn Varble

General admission and VIP tickets are now available. Fans also can purchase a room and ticket package at LVSF at Mandalay Bay, making the Las Vegas Songwriters Festival's first year an ideal event and vacation getaway.

Related Stories

Las Vegas Songwriters Festival Coming This Summer

News > Las Vegas Songwriters Festival