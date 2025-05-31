Full Lineup Revealed for Las Vegas Songwriters Festival

(EBM) The Las Vegas Songwriters Festival presented by MGM Resorts International and Entersong Entertainment officially announced the full lineup for its premiere event taking place August 21-24, 2025 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. This unprecedented four-day celebration will bring together some of the most iconic voices behind today's biggest hits, marking the largest gathering of hit songwriters in the destination's history.
Featuring more than 300 No. 1 songs represented through 100 live performances across five stages at Mandalay Bay, the Las Vegas Songwriters Festival will offer fans an intimate and immersive experience to hear the stories behind the songs - told directly by the writers themselves. Performances are scheduled to begin daily at 11 a.m. with select sets to include unique collaborations, one-of-a-kind songwriter pairings, Q&A sessions and more.
Hosted by chart-topping songwriter Matt Warren (Darius Rucker, Gary Allan), the Festival was founded by Entersong's Rob Hatch and Mike Every in partnership with MGM Resorts.
The all-star lineup includes select shows hosted by event partner, The Bluebird Cafe. These special performances will feature songwriters "in-the-round" at the intimate House of Blues B-Side venue, including:
Bob DiPiero, a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee with more than 15 No. 1 hits for artists such as Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and Brooks & Dunn;
Dean Dillon, legendary songwriter behind dozens of George Strait's biggest hits and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame;
Liz Rose, GRAMMY-winning co-writer of Taylor Swift's "Teardrops on My Guitar" and "You Belong With Me;"
Victoria Shaw, genre-spanning hitmaker of Garth Brooks' "The River" and songs for Ricky Martin and Lady A
Las Vegas Songwriters Festival Full Lineup:
Aaron Benward
Allison Veltz Cruz
Anthony L. Smith
Anthony Smith
Billy Montana
Bob DiPiero
Bobby Pinson
Brian Davis
Brian White
Brice Long
Bridgette Tatum
Brinley Addington
Charles Esten
Chris DeStefano
Chris Tompkins
Clint Daniels
Cole Taylor
Danny Myrick
Dave Pahanish
Dean Dillon
Eric Paslay
Gary Burr
Jared Mullins
Jerrod Niemann
Jesse Lee
Jim McCormick
Jimmy Yeary
Joe Fox
Jon Mabe
Justin Wilson
Lance Miller
Lincoln Parrish
Liz Rose
Mark Irwin
Marla Cannon-Goodman
Marti Frederiksen
Matt Warren
Mitch Oglesby
Paul Jenkins
Paul Overstreet
Peyton Davis Niemann
Phil Barton
Rachel Thibodeau
Ray Fulcher
Rebecca Lynn Howard
Rob Hatch
Ronnie Bowman
Shane Minor
Shane Stevens
Steve Bogard
Trent Tomlinson
Tyler Reeve
Victoria Shaw
Wynn Varble
General admission and VIP tickets are now available. Fans also can purchase a room and ticket package at LVSF at Mandalay Bay, making the Las Vegas Songwriters Festival's first year an ideal event and vacation getaway.
