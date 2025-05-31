Grace Potter Delivers T Bone Burnett Produced Album 'Medicine'

(SFM) Grammy-nominated musician Grace Potter celebrate the arrival of her brand new T Bone Burnett produced album, "Medicine", by sharing a music video for the record's title track.

"I remember being in the studio with T Bone and feeling like this was everything I'd been waiting for. It never occurred to me that the album might not get released, but I'm at peace with the fact that it's taken this long," says Potter. "This is an album that truly belongs in its own space, and I'm so happy to finally give it the platform I know it deserves."

In 2008, Potter went into the studio with T Bone Burnett and cut an album unlike any other in her wildly expansive body of work. Made with a wrecking crew of musical luminaries, the Burnett-produced LP captured Potter at a moment of profound metamorphosis, then wound up shelved. She has now joined forces with Hollywood Records to unearth those recordings from deep in the vaults and release Medicine: a powerhouse album that's equal parts archival gem and thrilling new addition to her extraordinary catalog.

Potter is set to appear on Live! With Kelly and Mark next Wednesday, June 4. Last week, she was featured on the cover of the Arts section of The New York Times. She was also recently featured in Garden & Gun, on Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast, and Takin' A Walk podcast on behalf of the new album. Earlier this month, Potter "wowed" (People Magazine) the crowd with a capella rendition of the National Anthem at the 151st Kentucky Derby at the iconic Churchill Downs.

Recorded at The Village Studios, Medicine strays far from the high-spirited roots-rock of Potter's earliest work, bringing a shadowy intensity to her soul-baring songs of lust and longing and self-salvation. To carve out the sonic landscape envisioned for the album, Burnett enlisted his longtime collaborators Jim Keltner, bassist Dennis Crouch, guitarist Marc Ribot, and keyboardist Keefus Ciancia.

Over the course of its 12 songs, Medicine achieves a hypnotic power thanks to the charmed interplay between Potter's shapeshifting voice and the sonic exploration of her collaborators. The tracklisting's myriad high points include the title track, which has since become a staple in Potter's notoriously transcendent live show, "Paris (Ooh La La)," the first song ever written on her iconic Gibson Flying V, as well as the original, never-before-heard versions of "Make You Cry," "Losing You," "To Shore," and "Before the Sky Falls.".

Last weekend, Potter joined Kenny Chesney during the opening weekend of his residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The two performed their GRAMMY-nominated hit "You & Tequila" and Rod Stewart's "Hot Legs," on which broke out her signature Flying V. This summer, Potter is set to join Chris Stapleton for select dates, including two nights at Madison Square Garden.

