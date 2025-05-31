Hear Don Diablo And Nelly Furtado 'Doing Nothin'

(Casablanca) Don Diablo joins forces with GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Nelly Furtado for their highly anticipated new single "Doing Nothin'," out now via Casablanca Records.

As a celebration of carefree energy and summer escapism, the song pulses with a classic four-on-the-floor beat, playful percussive flair, and a bright piano melody that nods to the '90s house while embracing a fresh, contemporary feel. Nelly's effortlessly sassy vocal performance adds a catchy, tongue-in-cheek charm, elevating the feel-good anthem into certified summer soundtrack territory.

With two trailblazing artists at the helm, "Doing Nothin'" is poised to ignite dance floors and playlists worldwide. It follows Don's stream of high-profile releases and collaborations with the likes of MK, Jamiroquai, Robbie Williams, Major Lazer, and more.

On this collaboration, Don Diablo says, "Working with Nelly has been high on my wishlist for many years! She's an absolute icon on so many levels - and now, she's the voice on a record we crafted together to soundtrack this year's summer. 'Doing Nothin'' brings back that 90s piano house energy with a modern twist. It's been a long time in the making, and we're beyond excited to finally share it with the world."

Nelly Furtado adds, "I love when DJs dig in the crates from my catalog, find a gem they hear something special in, and make it new again years later. This is the latest by Don Diablo, where he has taken my song from 2013 'Parking Lot' and made it into a new song called 'Doing Nothin'.' Remix culture is one of my favorite cultures, for sure."

Don Diablo Upcoming Tour Dates

May 31 - Jun 02 - NAMELESS Festival - Annone Di Brianza, IT

Jun 06 - World Club Dome - Frankfurt Am Main, DE

Jun 13 - The Church - Denver, CO

Jun 14 - New City Gas - Montreal, QC

Jun 19 - Poney Club - Toulouse, FR

Jun 20 - A Summer Story - Madrid, ES

Jun 26 - Holika Festival - Calahorra, ES

Jul 03 - 05 - Stavernfestivalen - Larvik, NO

Jul 04 - 06 - Neversea Kapital - Constanţa, RO

Jul 08 - Amnesia Ibiza - Eivissa, ES

Jul 09 - FEQ - Quebec, QQ

Jul 11 - Ramova Theatre - Chicago, IL

Jul 12 - Echostage - Washington, DC

Jul 18 - The Midway - San Francisco, CA

Jul 19 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York City, NY

Jul 20 - Cabana Pool Bar - Toronto, ON

Jul 30 - Opium - Barcelona, ES

Nelly Furtado Upcoming Tour Dates

Jul 19 - Festival Generations - Nicolet, QC

Aug 01 - Suikerrock - Tienen, BE

Aug 03 - All Together Now - County Waterford, IE

Aug 06 - Stars In Town - Schaffhausen, CH

Aug 07 - Sziget Festival - Budapest, HU

Aug 09 - Boardmasters - Newquay, UK

Aug 14 - Bittersweet Festival - Poznan, PL

Aug 16 - Parkenfestivalen - Bodo, NO

Aug 22 - Big Feastival - Kingham, UK

Aug 23 - Victorious Festival - Portsmouth, UK

Aug 27 - Off Days at Stadtpark - Hamburg, DE

Aug 29 - Off Days at Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, DE

Aug 30 - Super Bloom Festival - Munich, DE

